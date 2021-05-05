'Murder, They Hope' — release date, plot, cast, trailer and all you need to know

Johnny Vegas and Sian Gibson are back on the case as Terry and Gemma in Murder, They Hope.

After unmasking murderers on a coach trip, an ill-fated cruise and at a creepy campsite, Sian Gibson and Johnny Vegas are back on the case as former tour guides Gemma and Terry, who find themselves embroiled in more hilarious homicides in Gold’s three-part comedy drama sequel Murder, They Hope.

A follow-up to Murder on the Blackpool Express, Death on the Tyne and Dial M for Middlesbrough, the series sees the duo become private investigators.

Here’s everything we know about Murder, They Hope...

When can I watch Murder, They Hope?

The three-part series airs weekly from Saturday May 8 on Gold at 9pm. Gold is available through Sky, Virgin TV, BT, TalkTalk TV and Now.

What’s it about?

Sarah Hadland and Sian Gibson as Monica and Gemma in Murder, They Hope. (Image credit: Gold)

After their tour bus blew up in Dial M for Middlesbrough, the couple have now set up their own private detective agency. But the cash-strapped pair, who are saving up for their wedding, are forced to live with Gemma’s snooty sister Monica (Miranda’s Sarah Hadland).

“Gemma and Terry have lost their beloved business, and their home, so they are now starting afresh. Gemma thinks they have their big chance to move up in the world and fancies their chances at being private investigators,” says Car Share star Gibson. “She’s like a poor man's Stephanie Powers from Hart to Hart! She has always been the ambitious one in the relationship. Terry’s just going along with it for an easy life! But their new life away from the coach business has put a strain on their relationship...”

“It is still wonderful, harmless fun,” adds Vegas. “I think there's been a nice little shift in these two characters. Being off the road is getting to Terry. The magic has gone out of their relationship. There's not a single kiss in this series!”

What cases do they tackle?

The opening episode involves a sinister rabbit figurine at a car boot sale, which leads them into a world of obsessive collectors and a murderous masked Bunny Man! Meanwhile, later in the run, they deal with killings at an am-dram group and even another a coach tour serial killer.

“Terry and Gemma actually have to go undercover back in the coaching world, and he just loves it. He's back in his element,” says Vegas.

“Spoiler alert, our old uniforms make a comeback!” laughs Gibson. “That’s what I love about the series, each episode is more ridiculous than the last, and they are all so different in tone.”

Who’s in it?

Nitin Ganatra comes under suspicion in Murder, They Hope. (Image credit: Gold)

Shobna Gulati joins the cast this series as Gemma’s disapproving police officer sister-in-law Vicky, while a star-studded roster of guests will also appear including EastEnders’ Nitin Ganatra, Benidorm’s Janine Duvitski and Gavin & Stacey’s Adrian Scarborough in episode one. Meanwhile, Paul Whitehouse, Jason Manford and Lee Mack will also feature later in the run, along with Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Kiell Smith-Bynoe (Ghosts), Layton Williams (Bad Education) and Steve Edge (Benidorm).

“They’re phenomenal,” says Gibson. “I was starstruck, they are all comedy legends. Some days were impossible because we were laughing so much. Johnny can be naughty and loves to make people laugh when they’re not supposed to!”

“I think everybody who comes in has a tremendous dynamic. Because we all get on, we all want to make each other laugh, whether the cameras are turning over or not,” says Vegas. “Every new person who comes in brings a brilliant new energy to it. You could say that everybody is hamming it up a little bit. But we are not destroying it, we are just heightening it. We are saying, ’Come on, it's allowed.’ It's not Bleak House!”

Not long to go until we're reunited with Terry and Gemma (@JohnnyVegasReal & @Sianygibby) for THREE more comedy murder mysteries... #MurderTheyHope starts Saturday 8th May. pic.twitter.com/lPErFlVJjiApril 12, 2021 See more

Where can I watch the previous whodunnits?

Murder on the Blackpool Express, Death on the Tyne and Dial M for Middlebrough are available on demand on Sky, Virgin and Now TV.