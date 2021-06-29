'The Portable Door': Release date, cast, plot, trailer, and everything you need to know

The Portable Door will see viewers transported to a magical world as Tom Holt's popular series of fantasy books are adapted into an original film.

Shooting began in June 2021, with Sam Neill and Christopher Waltz leading a star-studded cast and you can get a glimpse of them in action in a recently released first-look image (above).

Here's everything you need to know about the production...

The film started Principal Photography on 7 June in Queensland, Australia, and co-producer Sky will release the film as a Sky Original in the UK & Ireland, Germany, and Italy. ICM Partners and UTA's Independent Film Group are jointly looking after North American rights. There's no news yet on when it will be released, though, in either the US or UK.

The Portable Door plot

A synopsis reads: "Paul Carpenter and Sophie Pettingel are the lowly, put-upon interns who begin working at the mysterious London firm J.W. Wells & Co. and become steadily aware that their employers are anything but conventional.

"Charismatic villains Humphrey Wells, the CEO of the company, and middle manager Dennis Tanner are disrupting the world of magic by bringing modern corporate strategy to ancient magical practices, and Paul and Sophie discover the true agenda of the vast corporation where they work."

Tom Holt's 2003 novel The Portable Door is the first of seven featuring J.M. Wells, the magic firm from The Sorcerer by Gilbert & Sullivan.

Julia Stuart, Director of Original Film at Sky said the film would be "an unmissable adventure with a very British sense of humor".

The Portable Door cast

Double Academy Award winner Christopher Waltz (Django Unchained, No Time to Die) and Jurassic Park and Peaky Blinders star Sam Neill will play "charismatic villains", J.W. Wells & Co's CEO Humphrey Wells and middle manager Dennis Tanner.

While Patrick Gibson (The OA, Tolkien) and Sophie Wilde (Eden, You Don't Know Me) will star as the lowly, put-upon interns who begin work at the mysterious firm.

Also joining the cast is Miranda Otto (Lord of the Rings, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians, Charlie’s Angels), Jessica De Gouw (Gretel & Hansel, Pennyworth), Rachel House (Soul, Thor: Ragnarok), Arka Das (Mulan, Lion), Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, Mr. Inbetween) and newcomer Sophie Wilde (Eden, You Don’t Know Me).

The Portable Door trailer

There's no trailer available for this one yet, but we'll be sure to post it here when it lands!