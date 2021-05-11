Now TV Shows: The full list of NOW TV shows and movies
By Martin Shore
The full list of Now TV shows and movies you can watch right now.
Here’s a full list of NOW TV shows and movies for 2021! NOW TV — or simply NOW as it recently retitled itself — offers a massive range of content, and you can easily tailor your package to suit you by just picking the right pass.
With a NOW Entertainment Pass, you get a huge range of TV channels and box sets of unmissable shows, and some exclusives you can’t find anywhere else in the UK. If you’re more of a movie buff, there are over 1000 movies currently available on-demand with a NOW Cinema Pass.
There’s also a dedicated NOW Kids pass to keep the family entertained, a NOW TV sports pass that gets you all eleven live Sky Sports channels and on-demand sports docs, and you can even pick up a hayu subscription to get your reality TV fix, too!
Below you’ll find complete lists of every show available on each NOW pass. We've also broken these huge lists of smaller sets of recommendations for new NOW subscribers, as there's an awful lot of movies and shows available on NOW right now!
Please note, new content is added (and taken off!) NOW all the time, but we’ll do our best to keep this guide as up to date as possible!
Now TV Shows — the biggest shows to watch right now
Game of Thrones
Grey’s Anatomy
Mare of Easttown
The Flight Attendant
Intergalactic
Bloods
Gangs of London
Chernobyl
Westworld
Raised By Wolves
The Twilight Zone
New & Trending Movies on NOW
Tenet
Promising Young Woman
Unhinged
Minority Report
Misbehaviour
Bloodshot
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
The Social Network
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Downhill
Best Kids Shows on NOW
I, Elvis Riboldi
The Brilliant World of Tom Gates
Peppa Pig
Pokemon X Y
Rugrats
Trolls: Trollstopia
The Adventures of Paddington
Madagascar: A Little Wild
Mr Bean: The Animated Series
SpongeBob Squarepants
Elliott From Earth
Dora the Explorer
Reality TV on NOW — the best of hayu
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
The Big Shot with Bethenny
Million Dollar Listing New York
Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
For Real: The Story of Reality TV
Below Deck Sailing Yacht
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Married to Medicine: Atlanta
Snapped
NOW TV Entertainment Pass — A-Z of All Shows
101 Fast Foods that Changed the World
101 Inventions that Changed the World
101 Objects That Changed the World
101 Weapons that Changed the World
16 and Pregnant
16 Shots
1968: A Year of War Turmoil and Beyond
1992
1993
1994
2Cellos at the Sydney Opera House
30 Rock
3 ½ Minutes, 10 Bullets
3rd Rock From The Sun
400 Years: Taking the Knee
42 Ways to Kill Hitler
4 Little Girls
76 Days
7 Days in Hell
89’
8 Days
8 Minutes and 46 Seconds: The Killing of George Floyd
9-1-1
9-1-1: Lone Star
A
A. P. Bio
A Brass Band Wonderland
Absolutely Fabulous
Absolutely Fabulous: The Collection
Absolutely Fabulous 2002 Special
Absolutely Fabulous Christmas Special
Absolutely Fabulous Christmas Special: White Box
A Classic Christmas
Active Shooter: America Under Fire
A Dangerous Son
A Discovery of Witches
A Discovery of Witches Specials
After Hours
Aftershock: Beyond the Civil War
After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News
Against the Tides
Agatha Raisin
A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness
Agnelli
Air Jaws Strikes Back
Airport Security: Colombia
Ai Weiwei: Yours Truly
A John Williams Celebration
A Killer Uncaged
Alan Partridge’s Mid Morning Matters
Ali & Cavett: The Tale of The Tapes
Alicia Keys: Live at Baloise Session
Alien Files: Unsealed
Alien Siege
A Lie to Die For
Allen Vs Farrow
All Round to Mrs. Brown’s
All the Way
Almost Fashionable: A Film About Travis
Al Murray: Why Does Everyone Hate the English?
Alone: The Beast
Althea
Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin
Amazon Gold Hunters
American Dharma
American Pickers
American Wreckers
America’s Book of Secrets Special
America’s Secret Slang
America’s Sporting Shame
A Mother’s Murder: Dateline
Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo
An Apology To Elephants
Ancient Aliens
Ancient Assassins
Ancient Discoveries
Ancient Egypt’s Darkest Hour
Ancient Impossible
Ancient Monsterquest
Ancient Mysteries
Ancient Superstructures
Ancient Top 10
Andrea Bocelli: Love in Portofino
Andre Rieu: Amore
Andre Rieu: And the Waltz Goes On
Andre Rieu: Christmas Around the World
Andre Rieu: Christmas in London
Andre Rieu: Dance the Night Away
Andre Rieu: Falling in Love in Maastricht
Andre Rieu: Home for Christmas
Andre Rieu: Love in Venice
Andre Rieu: New Year’s Eve in Vienna
Andre Rieu: New Year’s Eve Punch
Andre Rieu: Wonderful World
Andre The Giant
Andy Williams: Happy Holidays
Andy Williams: My Favourite Duets
Angels in America
Anoushka Shankar In Concert
Anvil: The Story of Anvil
Apocalypse Of Ice
Apollo 11
Arctic: Alone
Arctic Apocalypse
Are You The One
Armed Response
Arrow
Arts Uncovered
A Sky VIP Night With Mick Talbot
Assassins
Assembly Required
Atomic Homefront
A Touch of Cloth
A Touch of Cloth II
A Touch of Cloth III
At The Heart of Gold: Inside the USA’s Gymnastics Scandal
Auction
Audrey: More Than An Icon
Australian Ballet: Cinderella
Australian Ballet: Coppelia
Australian Ballet: The Merry Widow
Ava Gardner: Alegria And Decadence
Avenue 5
A Wedding and a Murder
A Wilderness of Error
Ax Men: Reborn
B
Babylon Berlin
Baghdad ER
Bainne (Milk)
Band of Brothers
Banshee
Barry Humphries on the Music Hitler Banned
Barry Manilow: Live on Broadway
Battlefield Detectives
Battle of Britain: Race For Radar
Battle of Britain 80: Allies At War
Battle of Dunkirk
Battle of the 80s Supercars with David Hasselhoff
Battle of the Sexes
Battles B.C.
Baywatch
Beach Boys: Good Vibrations Tour 1976
Becoming Mike Nichols
Becoming Warren Buffett
Bee Gees: In Our Own Time
Bee Gees: One Night Only
Bee Gees Live in Melbourne 1989
Being Frank: The Chris Sievey Story
Belushi
Benjamin Clementine: South Bank Show
Bessie
Bettie Page Reveals All
Betty White Goes Wild!
Beware the Slenderman
Beyonce: I Am… World Tour
Bigfoot Files
Big Little Lies
Big Love
Big School
Billions
Bill Maher: Live From D.C.
Bill Maher: The Decider
Bill Maher… But I’m Not Wrong
Billy Crystal: 700 Sundays
Billy Joel: Live At Shea Stadium
Bitter Pill: Primodos
Blackadder Goes Forth
Blackadder II
Blackadder the Third
Blackadder’s Christmas Carol
Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution
Black Sabbath: The End of The End
Blindspot
Bliss
Blondie: Song By Song
Blood & Treasure
Blue Bloods
Boardwalk Empire
Bob Dyland: 30th Anniversary Concert
Bob Fosse: It’s Showtime
Bob Marley: The Making of a Legend
Bob Monkhouse: Million Joke Man
Bob’s Burgers
Borneo: Earth’s Ancient Eden
Born in Chicago
Bottom
Bounty Hunters
Bowie, Prince & Music Legends We Lost in 2016
Bowling for Columbine
Brad Meltzer’s Lost History
Brassic 2
Brave New World
Breeders
Breslin and Hamill: Deadline Artist
Bridget and Eamon
Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds
Brilliantman!
Brillo Box
Britain Stands Alone
Britain’s Greatest Comedy Character
Britain’s War of Thrones
Britannia II
Broad City
Bronx Gothic
Brotherhood
Brunel: The Man Who Built Britain
Brunelleschi’s Impossible Dome
Bruno V Tyson
Bulletproof
Burn Mother******, Burn!
Busby
C
California Dreamin’: The Songs of Mamas & Papas
Californication
Camping
Canaletto & The Art of Venice
Captain Cook’s Pacific With Sam Neill
Captivated: The Trials of Pamela Smart
Capturing the Friedmans
Carmen
Carnivale
Car S.O.S.
Carters Get Rich
Catching A Serial Killer: Sam Little
Catfish: The TV Show
Catfish UK
Catherine The Great
Celeb Ex in the City
Celebrity Bumps: Famous and Pregnant
Celebrity Ex on the Beach
Celebrity Exposed
Celebs on the Farm
Celine Dion: Taking Chances World Tour
Cezanne: Portraits of a Life
Cheltenham Literature Festival Sessions
Chernobyl
Chicago Fire
Chicago Med
Chicago PD
Chic and Nile Rodgers: Jazz a Vienne
China: One Million Artists
Chris Gethard: Career Suicide
Chris Rhea: Live at Baloise Session
Chris Rock: Bigger & Blacker
Chris Rock: Kill the Messenger
Chris Rock: Never Scared
Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams
Christmas Scenes
Chuck Norris’ Badass Military Vehicles
Cinderella: After Ever After
City on A Hill
Class Action Park
Classic Artists: Rock Poet
Classic Literature & Cinema
COBRA
Code 404
Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams
Combat Machines
Combat Ships
Combat Trains
Comedy Central at the Comedy Store
Comedy Christmas Shorts
Comedy Legends: Leslie Phillips
Comedy Shorts
Concert for George
Concorde
Condor
Confirmation
Console Wars
Cool Daddio: The Second Youth of R. Stevie Moore
Coroner
Counting Cars
Critical
Cropredy 2021
Cryptid: The Swamp Beast
Culture Club: Live at Baloise Sessions
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Curfew
Curse of Oak Island: Top 25 Moments
Curse of Oak Island Top 10
Curse of Skinwalker Ranch
Custer: The Final Mystery
Custer’s Last Man
D
D.H. Lawrence: Sex, Exile and Greatness
D.I. Hughley: Going Home
D.I. Hughley: Unapologetic
Dad’s Army
Dad’s Army Lost Episodes
Dahmer on Dahmer: A Serial Killer Speaks
Damian Lewis: Spy Wars
Dana Carvey: Squatting Monkeys Tell No Lies
Dan Carter: A Perfect 10
Dane Cook: Vicious Circle
Danny’s House
Darbar: Music of India
Das Boot 2
Das Rheingold
Dave Attell: Captain Miserable
Dave Chappelle: Killin’ Them Softly
David Attenborough’s Global Adventure
David Brenner Back With A Vengeance
David Cross: The Pride is Back
David Hockney: Time Regained
David Hockney At the Royal Academy of Arts
David Lynch: The Art Life
David Schwimmer: In Confidence
Dawn to Dusk
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
D-Day: The Untold Stories
Deadly Hunters
Deadwood
Deadwood (2019)
Dean Martin: A Legend in Concert
Death at the Mansion: Rebecca Zahau
Death on the Tyne
Deep Purple: Come Hell or High Water
Deep Purple: From Here to Infinity
Degas: Passion for Perfection
Delicious
Deliciousness
Dennis Nilsen: Britain’s Most Evil Killers
Depeche Mode: Spirits in the Forest
Der Pass
Desperate Crossing: The Mayflower
Devils
Dexter
Dial M for Middlesbrough
Diana Athill: Final Say
Diana Ross & The Supremes: Music Icons
Die Walkure
Digging for the Truth
Dinner For One
Dinnerladies
Dinnerladies Diaries
Dinosaur 13
Dire Straits: Alchemy 1983
Disasters That Changed Britain
Discovering: Christmas Films
Discovering: Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
Discovering: John Lennon
Discovering Film
Discovering Romance On Film
Discovering Westerns On Film
Dogfights
Donut King
Doomsday: 10 Ways the World Will End
Double Shot At Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny
Down & Dirty with Jim Norton
Drew Michael
Dr Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!
Drunk History Christmas
Drunk History UK
Duran Duran: A Diamond in the Mind
Duran Duran - Rio: Classic Albums
E
Eating History
Echoing An Era: Simon Rattle & The Berliner Philharmoniker
Egypt Beyond the Pyramids
Egyptian Vice
Egypt’s Unexplained Files
Ellen Degeneres: Here and Now
Ellen Degeneres: The Beginning
Elvis: The Final Hours
Elvis: The Searcher
Elvis Presley: A Legend in Concert
Elvis Presley: ‘68 Comeback Special
Elvis ‘56 Special
Emerson, Lake & Palmer: Live at the Isle of Wight
Empire Falls
Empires of Blood
Engineering an Empire
Engineering an Empire: Rome
Engineering Disasters
Enrico Caruso: Legends of Opera
Enron
Entourage
Eric Clapton: Live in California
Eric Clapton: Planes, Trains & Eric
Escape at Dannemora
Eureka
Ever Decreasing Circles
Everton: Howards’ Way
Everybody Hates Chris
Everything Is Copy
Ex on the Beach
Ex on the Beach USA
Expecting Amy
Exterminate All the Brutes
Extras
Extras 2007 Xmas Special
Extras Christmas Special
Factual Favourites
Fake Famous
Fat Actress
Fawlty Towers
FBI
FBI: Most Wanted
Ferrari: Race to Immortality
Fighting ISIS
Fire In Babylon
First Ladies
Fleetwood Mac: Live in Boston
Flight of the Conchords
Flipping Bangers
Food Factory
Football Godfathers
Forbidden Games
Force of Nature Natalia
Foreigner: Live at the Baloise Sessions
Foreman
Forged in Fire
Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges
Forged in Fire: Knife or Death
For Life
Fortitude
Fortitude: A Cold Affair
Fortitude: Behind the Scenes
Fortitude: Shooting on the Glacier
Fortitude Extras
Foster
Framed By The Killer
Framing Britney Spears
Framing John Delorean
Frank Sinatra: In Concert At the Royal Festival Hall
Frank Sinatra: The Main Event Live from Madison Square Garden
Frank Sinatra: The Man and His Music
Frank Sinatra: The Vintage Years
Frank Sinatra: The Voice of America
Frayed
Fred And Rose: The Unanswered Questions
Freddie Mercury: Tribute Concert
Freeman
Fresh off the Boat
Friedkin Uncut
Fringe
From the Earth to the Moon
Fungus the Bogeyman
G
Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones: The Last Watch
Gangs of London
Gary Cooper: The Irresistible
Gascoigne
Gavin & Stacey
Gavin & Stacey: Christmas Special 2008
Gavin & Stacey: The Christmas Announcement
Generation Kill
Geordie OGs
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore: Big Birthday Battle
Geordie Shore: Their Story
Get Shorty
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing
Gilbert & Sullivan: A Motley Pair
Girls
Girl With a Pearl Earring and Other Treasures of the Mauritshuis
God Is The Bigger Elvis
Gold Divers
Golden State Killer: Unmasked
Gold Rush: White Water
Gomorrah
Goodbye, Sir Simon!
Good Job: Stories of the FDNY
Goodness Gracious Me
Gotterdammerung
Goya: Visions of Flesh and Blood
Grant
Greg Davies:Back of My Mum’s Head
Greg Davies:Firing Cheeseballs at a Dog
Grey’s Anatomy
Guardian
Guerrilla
Guessable?
Guitar Star 2016
Guy Garvey: From the Vaults
H
Hansa Studios: By the Wall
Happy Holidays With Bing & Frank
Harold Lloyd: Hollywood’s Timeless Comedy Genius
Haunted History
Hausen
Hawaii Five-0
Hello Ladies
Hello Ladies: The Movie
Henry IX
Heroin: Cape Cod, USA
Highway Thru Hell
Hillary
History’s Greatest Mysteries
Hitler’s Secret Tunnels
Hitler’s Steel Beast
Hitmen
Hitsville: The Making of Motown
Hold the Sunset
Hollywood in Vienna: A Night at the Oscars
Hollywood in Vienna: The Sound of Space and Alexandre Desplat
Homegrown: The Counter-Terror Dilemma
Honeyland
Hooten & the Lady
Hope For Wildlife
Hot Rods and Muscle Cars
Hotspots
Hotspots: On The Frontline
Hotspots: Hong Kong on the Brink
Hot Wheels
House of Lies
How I Caught The Killer
How the Young Ones Changed Comedy
How to Make it in America
How to Survive A Murder
Hymn
I
I Am Bruce Lee
I Am Burt Reynolds
I Am Duran
I Am Evidence
I Am Jackie O
I Am Johnny Cash
I Am MLK
I Am Patrick Swayze
I Am Paul Walker
I Am Richard Pryor
I Am Steve McQueen
Ian McKellen: Playing the Part
I Believe in Miracles
Ice on Fire
I Hate Suzie
I Know This Much is True
Il Volo With Placido Domingo
Imelda May: Live at Baloise Session
In Ice Cold Blood
Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo
In Search of Aliens
In Search Of…
Inside Art: Linda McCartney Retrospective
Inside Art: Masterpieces From Buckingham Palace
Inside Art: Ruth Borchard Collection
Inside No. 9
Inside the Freemasons
Inside the Mind of Leonardo
Instinct
Intelligence
In The Cold Dark Night
In the Long Run
In Treatment
In Vogue: The Editor’s Eye
Irene’s Ghost
Irish Pickers
I Still Breathe
It Will Be Chaos
Ivor Cutler By KT Tunstall
J
Jack & the Beanstalk: After Ever After
Jackie Chan’s Green Heroes
James Blunt: Live at Baloise Session
James Brown: Live at Montreux
Jamestown
Jane Goodall: The Hope
Jasper & Errol’s First Time
Jeff Dunham’s Last Minute Pandemic Special
Jerrod Carmichael: 8
Jerrod Carmichael: Love at the Store
Jersey Shore
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Jesse James’ Hidden Treasure
Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert
Jesus of Nazareth
Jett
JFK Assassination: The Definitive Guide
Jim Jeffries: I Swear to God
Joan Baez: How Sweet the Sound
Joan Baez: Live in New York
Joan Jett: Bad Reputation
Joan Rivers and Barbra Streisand
Joe Cocker: Mad Dogs & Englishmen
Joe Cocker: Mad Dog with Soul
John Adams
John Bishop’s Only Joking
John From Cincinnati
John Leguizamo’s Ghetto Klown
John Lennon: Gimme Some Truth
John Lennon: Imagine
John Lewis: Good Trouble
John McCain: For Whom the Bell Toll
John McEnroe: In The Realm of Perfection
Johnny Cash: A Legend in Concert
Johnny Cash: Behind Prison Walls
John Williams By Anne-Sophie Mutter: Across the Stars
Jon Richardson’s Channel Hopping
Josephine Baker: The Story of An Awakening
Judas Priest: Live at Wacken
Judy Garland: Duets
Just Another Immigrant
Justice for MLK: The Hunt for James Earl Ray
Just Tattoo of Us
K
Kareem: Minority of One
Katherine Jenkins Live At the O2
Kathryn Bigelow: the Directors
Katt Williams: Priceless Afterlife
Keeping Up Appearances
Keeping Up Appearances: Christmas 1994
Keeping Up Appearances: Christmas 1995
Keeping Up Appearances: Sea Fever
Keeping Up Appearances: The Father
Keeping Up Appearances: The Pageant
Kemper on Kemper: Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer
Kenny
Killed By Hate
Killer Colleagues
Killer Families
Killer In My Village
Killer Lovers
Killer Neighbours
Killer Siblings
Killjoys
Kim Kardashian-West: The Justice Project
King for a Term
King in the Wilderness
Kings of Leon: Live at the O2
Kings of Pain
King’s Point
Kiss Rocks Vegas
Korn: Loud Krazy Love
KP: Story of a Genius
Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck
L
La Boheme On Sydney Harbour
La Dolce Vita: The Music of Italian Cinema
Laguna Beach
Landscape Artist of the Year
Landscape Artist of the Year 2016
Landscape Artist of the Year 2017
Landscape Artist of the Year Canada
Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm
Larry Kramer in Love and Anger
Last Days of the Nazis
Late Late Show Best of the Week
Late Late Show with James Corden
La Traviata
Laurel & Hardy: Their Lives and Magic
Laurel Canyon
Leftover Women
Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story
Lenny Henry’s Race Through Comedy
Leonard Bernstein: Larger Than Life
Leonardo: The Works
Lessons From Joan
Lewis Black: Black on Broadway
Life & Rhymes
Life According to Sam
Life After People
Life and Death of Sam Cooke
Lily Cole’s Art Matters: Tacita Dean
Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector
Lip Sync Battle
Listen to Me Marlon
Little Birds
Little Mix Live
Live at the Apollo
Living the Dream
Lock N’ Load with R. Lee Ermey
Long Hot Summers: The Story of the Style Council
Looking
Looking: The Movie
Lost Girl
Lost Gold of World War II
Lost Relics of the Knights Templar
Lost Worlds
Love Child
Love Means Zero
Love on VE Day
LSO: Bernard Haitink Conducts Mozart and Bruckner
LSO: Sir John Eliot Gardiner Conducts Mendelssohn
LSO: Sir John Eliot Gardiner Conducts Mendelssohn and Schumann
LSO: Sir Simon Rattle Conducts Bruckner and Messiaen with Pierre-Laurent
LSO: Sir Simon Rattle Conducts Delage, Ravel and Dutilleux with Leonidas
LSO: Sir Simon Rattle Conducts Stravinsky Ballets
LSO: Sir Simon Rattle Conducts Webern, Berg, Ligeti and Stravinsky with Barbara Hannigan
LSO: Valery Gergiev Conducts Romeo & Juliet of Berlioz
LSO: Valery Gergiev Conducts the Berlioz Fantastic Symphony
LSO Michael Tilson Thomas Conducts Matthews, Gershwin and Shostakovich
Lucian Freud: A Self Portrait
L’Immortale
M
MacGyver
Madam Secretary
Made for Murder
Magnum P.I.
Make
Making Attenborough’s Galapagos
Making Muriel
Mali Blues
Man At Arms: Art of War
Man Behind the Poster
Manet From the Royal Academy of Arts
Manhunt
Manic Street Preachers: Escape From History
Manifest
Man on Wire
Maralinga
Marathon: The Patriot’s Day Bombing
Marcel Duchamp: The Art of the Possible
Mare of Easttown
Marillion: All One Tonight
Marina Abramovic Takes Over TV
Marley’s Ghosts
Marooned with Ed Stafford: Mosquito Special
Martin Lawrence: You So Crazy
Marvin Gaye: What’s Going On
Master of Photography
Masterpieces Unveiled
Mata Hari
Matthew Bourne’s Romeo & Juliet
Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake
Mclaren
McMillion$
McQueen
Mega Mechanics
Mega Pit Stops
Mega Transports
Melvyn Bragg and Benjamin Zephaniah
Memories of D-Day
Method of a Serial Killer
Miami Magma
Micah Richards: Tackling Racism
Michael Buble: Tour Stop 148
Michael Peterson: Down the Back Staircase
Micky Flanagan: Back in the Game
Micky Flanagan: The Out Out Tour
Midnight Family
Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth
Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth
Mike Wallace Is Here
Mildred Pierce
Million Dollar Baby
Miracle Workers
Miranda
Miriam Margolyes: In Confidence
Miss Saigon: 25th Anniversary Performance
Miss You Can Do It
Modern Family
Modern Family
Mommy Dead and Dearest
Mondays at Racine
Monkey Life
Monsterquest
Monty Python’s Best Bits
Moominvalley
Moone Boy
More Than This: The Story of Roxy Music
Mosaic
Moulin Rouge: The Ballet
Mountain Men
Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant: She’s Electric
Mount Pleasant: The Story So Far
MTV Cribs
MTV Floribama Shore
Mumford & Sons: Live From South Africa
Mummy Forensics
Munch from the Munch Museum
Murder in Amish Country
Murder in Slow Motion: The Shana Grice Story
Murder in the Bayou
Murder on the Blackpool Express
Murder Rap: Inside the Biggie and Tupac Murders
Muse: Drones World Tour
Muse Live at the Olympic Stadium
Museum Men
Music Legends We Lost in 2018
Music Videos That Defined the 2000s
Music Videos That Shaped the 80s
My Beatles Black Album with Charles Hazlewood
My Brilliant Friend
My Favourite Shapes by Julio Torres
My Favourite Sketch
My Name Is Francesco Totti
My Pet Dinosaur
Mystery of the Lost Vermeer
Mythica: The Darkspore
Mythica: The Iron Crown
Mythica: The Necromancer
Mythica - A Quest For Heroes
N
Naked and Afraid
Narco Wars
Natalia Osipova: The Mother
Natalia Osipova at Sadler’s Wells
Nathan For You
National Park Mysteries
National Treasures: The Art of Collecting
Nazi Death Squads
Nazi Gospels
Nazis: Ultimate Evil
Nazis on Drugs: Hitler & the Blitzkrieg
Nazi Titanic
NCIS: Los Angeles
Neil Sedaka: The Show Goes On
Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary
New Amsterdam
New Kids in the Wild
New Year’s Evil
Next Goal Wins
Nick Cannon Presents Wild’N Out
Nick Mason: Saucerful of Secrets
Nightingale
Nixon By Nixon: In His Own Words
Norah Jones at Baloise Session
Notes From The Field
Not Going Out
Nothing Left Unsaid: Gloria Vanderbilt and Anderson Cooper
Nurse Jackie
O
Oasis: Live By The Sea
Oasis:There We Were, Now Here We Are
Ocean’s Breath
Olive Kitteridge
On A Wing and a Prayer
One Last Hug: Three Days at Grief Camp
Only Fools & Horses
Only Fools & Horses: 1981 Christmas Crackers
Only Fools & Horses: A Royal Flush
Only Fools & Horses: Dates
Only Fools & Horses: Diamond are for Heather
Only Fools & Horses: Fatal Extraction
Only Fools & Horses: Heroes and Villains
Only Fools & Horses: Hull And Back
Only Fools & Horses: If They Could See Us Now
Only Fools & Horses: Miami Twice
Only Fools & Horses: Modern Men
Only Fools & Horses: Mother Nature’s Son
Only Fools & Horses: Rodney Come Home
Only Fools & Horses: Rodney Come Home
Only Fools & Horses: Sleepless in Peckham
Only Fools & Horses: Strangers on the Shore
Only Fools & Horses: The Frog’s Legacy
Only Fools & Horses: The Jolly Boys’ Outing
Only Fools & Horses: Time On Our Hands
On the Record
Open All Hours
Opera North: Trouble in Tahiti
Oscars 2021: Highlights
Outback Truckers
Outcry
Outside the Bubble: On the Road with Alexandra Pelosi
Oz
P
Painting the Modern Garden: Monet to Matisse
Pandora
Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills
Paradise Lost 2: Revelations: Ameri
Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory
Pariah: The Lives and Death of Sonny Liston
Pariah: The Lives and Death of Sonny Liston
Parks And Recreation
Patrick Melrose
Patton 360
Paul Abbott: The South Bank Show
Pavarotti: A Voice for the Ages
Pavarotti: Birth of a Pop Star
Pawn Stars
Pawn Stars: WW2 Treasure
Paycheck to Paycheck: The Life and Times of Katrina Gilbert
Pearl Harbour: Survivors Remember
Peep Show
Pen15
Penny Dreadful
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Perpetual Planet
Perry Mason
Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests
Pete Holmes: Faces and Sounds
Peter Blake: Pop Art Life
Peter Gabriel: Classic Albums
Philip Larkin by Andrew Motion
Photos that Changed the World
Pink Floyd: Delicate Sound of Thunder
Pink Floyd: P.U.L.S.E.
Pirate Treasure of the Knights Templar
Placido Domingo Live at Loreley
Porridge
Porridge: Inside Out
Porridge Christmas Special: The Desperate Hours
Porridge Christmas Special - No Way Out
Portrait Artist of the Week
Portrait Artist of the Year
Poster Girl
Presidents At War
Primal Survivor
Prince Philip: For Queen & Country
Private Eyes
Private Lives
Prodigal Son
Project Blue Book
Project Nim
Psychic
Psychob****es
Public Enemy
Puccini by Andrea Colombini
Pulp Live
Punk
Q
Quadrophenia Reunited: 40 Year On
Quarry
Queen: Classic Albums
Queen: Live at Milton Keynes
Queen: Live at the Rainbow
Queen: Live in Budapest
Queen: The Magic Years
Queen: The Phenomenon
Quincy Jones: Burning the Light
R
Railways that Built Britain with Chris Tarrant
Raised By Wolves
Random Acts of Flyness
Randy Newman at Baloise Session
Ratburger
Ray Charles: Live at Montreux
Ray Donovan
Rebecca Ferguson at Baloise Session
Red Dwarf
Regarding Susan Sontag
Rembrandt from the National Gallery
Requiem for the Dead: An American Spring
Resident Alien
Revelation: The End of Days
Revenge Prank
Reverie
RFK: The Kennedy Family Remembers
Rhod Gilbert’s Growing Pains
Richard E Grant on Ealing Comedies
Richard Pryor: Omit The Logic
Richard Pryor by Romesh Ranganathan
Rich Kids, Skint Holiday
Ricky Gervais Live: Animals
Ricky Gervais Live: Fame
Ricky Gervais Live: Politics
Ricky Gervais Live: Science
Ridiculousness
Rise of Animals with David Attenborough
Rise of the Superheroes
Risky Drinking
River Hunters
Riviera
Roald And Beatrix: The Tail of The Curious Mouse
Roast Battle
Robert Redford’s The West
Robert Schimmel: Unprotected
Robin Hood: The First Celebrity Outlaw
Rock and a Hard Place
Rod Stewart: It Had To Be You
Roger Waters: Us + Them
Roman Vice
Romesh Presents
Ronnie O’Sullivan’s American Hustle
Room 104
Rose
Rosie O’Donnell: A Heartfelt Stand-Up
Rotters
Rouen to Hiroshima
Round Midnight Special: David Spade
Royal Ballet: Anastasia
Royal Ballet: Ashton Triple Bill
Royal Ballet: Sleeping Beauty
Royal Ballet: The Nutcracker
Royal Opera: Bellini - Norma
Royal Opera: Mozart - Cosi Fan Tutte
Royal Opera: Offenbach The Tales of Hoffman
Royal Opera: Puccini - Madama Butterfly
Roy Orbison: Mystery Girl Unravelled
Roy Orbison and Friends: A Black and White Night
Ruby Robinson
Ruby Robinson: Behind the Scenes
Rufus Hound: Being Rude
Run
Running Wild with Bear Grylls
Russell Howard: Wonderbox
Russell Howard’s Stand Up Central
S
S.W.A.T.
Sade: Bring Me Home - Live 2011
Sally4Ever
Salvage Kings
Sammy Davis Jr: Legends in Concert
San Francisco 2.0
Sarah Brightman: Hymn
Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live Election Special
Save Me Too
SEAL Team
Searching for Sugar Man
Secrets in the Sky: Untold Story
Secret Superpower Aircraft
Secret Wars Uncovered
Senna
Set List: Stand-Up Without A Net
Sex Pistols: There’ll Always Be An England
Shania Twain: Still the One - Live in Las Vegas
Shaun Ryder on UFOs
Shipwrecks: When History Resurfaces
Shootout!
Show Me A Hero
Shutdown: The Virus That Changed Our World
Sick Note
Sick Of It
Siegfried
Sinatra & Friends
Sir Peter Maxwell Davies in Confidence
Sir Simon Rattle: Beethoven Symphonies
Sir Simon Rattle Conducts An Imaginary Orchestral Journey
Six By Sondheim
Six Feet Under
Sky Academy Arts Scholarships
Slaveship Mutiny
Sleeper Cell
Sleeper Cell: American Terror
Smiley Face Killers: The Hunt for Justice
Snapped
Song for Nature: London Climate Change Festival
Song of Parkland
Soul Power!
Southern Rites
South Park
Spartacus
Spielberg and Williams: The Adventure Continues
Standing Tall At Auschwitz
Stan Lee’s Lucky Man
Stargate Atlantis
Station 19
Stella
Stella: Behind the Scenes
Stella: Christmas Special
Steve Jobs - The Man in the Machine
Steve McQueen: The Lost Movie
Stirling
Storage Wars
Storming the Capitol: Trump’s Last Stand
Strangest Things
Strike Back: Legacy
Strike Back: Project Dawn
Strike Back: Retribution
Strike Back: Shadow Warfare
Strike Back: Silent War
Strike Back: Vendetta
Strike Back: Vengeance
Studio 54: Documentary
Suburban Steps to Rockland: The Story of the Ealing Club
Succession
Suede: Live at the Royal Albert Hall
Sunnyside
Super Duper Alice Cooper
Supergirl
Superswede
Supertramp Live in Paris 79
Swamp Ghost: WWII Plane Rescue
Swamp People
Swamp People: Serpent Invasion
T
Takeshi’s Castle
Tales from the Egyptian Crypts
Tales of the Grim Sleeper
Target Earth
Ted Bundy: In Defense Of
Teen Mom
Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant
Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant UK
Teen Mom: Young Moms Club
Teen Mom 2
Teen Mom Australia
Teen Mom OG
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK: Their Story
Tell Me You Love Me
Temple
Terry Pratchett’s Colour of Magic
Terry Pratchett’s Going Postal
Terry Pratchett’s The Hogfather
Texas Metal
The (Dead Mothers) Club
The Act of Killing
The Affair
The Agony & The Ecstasy
The Amazing Johnathan
The Armstrong Lie
The Artist’s Garden: American Impressionism
The Art of Political Murder
The Assassination of John Lennon
The Barry White Story: Let the Music Play
The Battle of Britain
The Battle of Midway
The Beatles, Hippies & Hell’s Angels
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week: The Touring Years
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart
The Beverley Allitt Tapes
The Biggest Little Farm
The Blackadder
The Black British Theatre Awards
The Blacklist
The Borgias
The Brink
The British Invasion: Herman’s Hermits
The Butcher
The Carpenters: Close to You
The Cars That Made the World
The Case Against Adnan Syed
The Case of Martha Moxley
The Case That Died With Her
The Challenge
The Channel’s Superguns
The Charlotte Show
The Cheshire Murders
The Chris Ramsey Show
The City
The Clinton Affair
The Cockfields
The Cold Blue
The Colour of War
The Comeback
The Comedy Store
The Comey Rule
The Cult of the Family
The Cult of Yahweh Ben Yahweh
The Cure: Live in Hyde Park
The Curious World of Hieronymus Bosch
The Curse of Civil War Gold
The Curse of Oak Island
The Daily Show
The Day Sports Stood Still
The Devil’s Horn
The Disappearance of Crystal Rogers
The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway
The Disappearance of Phoenix Coldon
The Disappearance of Susan Cox Powell
The DNA of Murder with Paul Holes
The Doobie Brothers: Let the Music Play
The Doors: Classic Albums
The Drawings of Yves Saint Laurent
The Eagles: Live from the Forum
The Egyptian Book of the Dead
The End
The End of the Storm
The Enfield Haunting
The Enfield Haunting: Behind the Scenes
The Fall: Decker vs Budd
The Fast Show
The Fast Show: Just A Load of Blooming Catchphrases
The Fight (2020)
The Five
The Flash
The Flight Attendant
The Fog of War
The Forgotten West Memphis Three
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion
The Godfathers of Hardcore
The Go-Go’s
The Good Doctor
The Good Lord Bird
The Great Buster
The Heist: Behind the Scenes
The Hills
The Hills: New Beginnings
The History of Comedy
The Hollies: Look Through Any Window
The Iceman and the Psychiatrist
The Iceman Confesses: Secrets of a Mafia Hitman
The Iceman Tapes: Conversations with a Killer
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
The Importance of Being Miriam
The Impressionists and the Man Who Made Them
The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley
The Invisibles: Hunting Narcos
The Jam: Live at Rockpalast
The Jinx: The Life and Death of Robert Durst
The Judy Garland Show
The KAWS Effect
The Kid Stays in the Picture
The Killer Within
The Killing of Jessica Chambers
The Kingmaker
The Knick
The LA Riots: 25 Years Later
The Last Dragonslayer
The Last Laugh
The Last Panthers
The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time
The Lawman
The League of Gentlemen
The League of Gentlemen: Christmas Special
The Legendary Bing Crosby
The Librarians
The Longest War
The Look of Silence
The Lost Evidence
The Loudest Voice
The L Word: Generation Q
The Man Who Shot New York
The Mark of a Killer
The McMartin Family Trials
The Metamorphosis
The Mindy Project
The Miracle
The Movies
The Murderer & Me: Joanna Dennehy
The Murder of Lee Irving: Disability Mate Crime
The Music of Buddy Holly and the Crickets
The Newburgh Sting
The New Pope
The Newsroom
The Night Of
The Number on Great-Grandpa’s Arm
The Office
The Office (US)
The Outpost
The Pacific
The Pee Wee Herman Show On Broadway
The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall
The Plane That Led D-Day
The Plastic Nile
The Plot Against America
The Proof is Out There
The Putin Interviews
The Queen And I
The Racers that Stopped the World
The Race to Perfection
The Reagan Show
The Real Chernobyl
The Real Manhunter
The Rebel
The Reluctant Landlord
There’s Something Wrong With Aunt Diane
The Ricky Gervais Show
The Rise & Fall of Pablo Escobar
The Roast of Alec Baldwin
The Roast of Bruce Willis
The Roast of Donald Trump
The Rookie
The Royal Family: The Queen of Sheb
The Royle Family
The Royle Family Portraits
The Royle Family Xmas 2008: The New Sofa
The Russell Howard Hour
The September Issue
The Seven Ages of Elvis
The Shadows Final Tour
The Sixties
The Sopranos
The Sound of Music Live
The South Bank Show 40th Anniversary Special
The Strongest Man in History
The Suez Canal and the Billion Dollar Boat
The Suzy Lamplugh Mystery
The Sydney Murders: Deep Water
The Tall Man
The Third Day
The Three Tenors: Birth of a Legend
The Three Tenors: From Caracalla to the World
The Three Tenors Christmas Concert
The Tony Hawk Video Game: Pretending I’m a Superman
The Trade
The Trip to Greece
The Trip to Spain
The Truth About Killer Robots
The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair
The Tunnel
The Twilight Zone
The Undiscovered: Peter Sellers
The UnXplained With…
The Us Festival 1982: The Us Generation
The Vicar of Dibley
The Vicar of Dibley: Inside Out
The Vicar of Dibley: The Christmas Lunch Incident
The Vicar of Dibley: The Easter Bunny
The Who: Tommy Live at the Royal Albert Hall
The Widow Queen and the Monarchy After Prince Philip
The Wire
The Wiz Live
The Wolfpack
The Young Ones
The Young Ones 20 Greatest Moments
The Young Pope
The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling
This Changes Everything
This is Our Family
Thought Crimes: The Case of the Cannibal Cop
Through the Storm: Inside the Covid Wards
Tiger
Tiger Woods: Back
Tig Notaro: Boyish Girl Interrupted
Time is Now: Race & Resolution
Tina
Tin Star: Liverpool
Tin Star Specials
Togetherness
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers: Live from Gatorville
Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Toots & The Maytals: From the Roots
Tosh.0
Tracey Ullman: Live & Exposed
Tracy Morgan: Black and Blue
Transplant
Tread
Treasures Decoded
Treme
Trickster
Trifonov Plays Chopin
Trollied: A Christmas Carol
Trollied: Valco’s New Team Members
Trollied Christmas Special
Truck Off!
True Blood
True Detective
True Monsters
Trump: America Interrupted
Twiggy: The Face of the ‘60s
Twin Peaks
Twin Peaks: The Return
Twist of Faith: America Undercover
Two Weeks to Live
U2: Classic Albums
U
Ultimate Blitzkrieg
Ultimate Mysteries
Ultimate WWII Weapons
Uncharted Mysteries
Undefeated
Undercover Billionaire: Comeback City
Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation
Unsung Heroes of World War II
Upright
Urban Myths
Urban Myths: Marilyn Monroe and Billy Wilder
USS Indianapolis: The Legacy
V
V
V: The Final Battle
V: The Original Mini-Series
V (2009)
Vagrant Queen
Velvet Underground: The South Bank Show Revisited
Vietnam: Lost Films
Vincent Van Gogh: A New Way of Seeing
Vinyl
W
Walliams and Friend
Walliams and Friend Christmas Special 2015
Warehouse 13
Warning: This Drug May Kill You
Warren Beatty: A Hollywood Obsession
Washington
Watergate
Weapons At War
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme
We Are Not Done Yet
We Have Been Watching
Well Groomed
Westworld
What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael
When Patsy Cline Was Crazy
When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts
Whitney Cummings: I’m Your Girlfriend
Why Are We Creative?
Why We Hate: The Reckoning
Wildlife Rescue: New Zealand
Wild Winter
Will & Grace
Willie Nelson & Friends: Outlaw and Angels
Wishful Drinking
Witness
Women of Troy
Wonders of the Moon
Won’t You Be My Neighbour?
Word is Bond
Work in Progress
World War II & Cinema
World’s Most Evil Killers
Wrongly Released: Free to Kill
Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics And Men
WW2 Treasure Hunters
WWI: The First Modern War
WWII: Race to Victory
WWII Turning Points
WWII’s Most Daring Raids
Wynonna Earp
Y
Yonderland
You, Me & Them
You, Me And the Apocalypse
You Cannot Kill David Arquette
Younger
Young Picasso
Your Face or Mine
Your Honor
Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn
Z
ZeroZeroZero
NOW TV Sky Cinema - A-Z of all movies
10 Minutes Gone
10 Things We Should Do Before We Break Up
12 Men of Christmas
2Fast2Furious
2Guns
2 Minutes of Fame
3022
3 Days of the Condor
3 Days to Kill
47 Ronin
48 Hrs.
50 First Dates
5 Children & It
A
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Abduction
A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
A Beautiful Mind
Abominable
About a Boy
About Time
Above Suspicion
A Boy Called Sailboat
A Christmas Feast
A Christmas To Cherish
Adam
Adam (2020)
Ad Astra
Adopt a Highway
Adulthood
Adventureland
Adventures in Zambezia
Adventures of Rufus the Fantastic Pet
Aeon Flux
A Few Good Mean
A Good Woman Is Hard to Find
A Guide to the Second Sex
A Hidden Life
Airplane
Airplane II: The Sequel
Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa
Alien (Director’s Cut)
Alien 3
Alien Parasite
Alien Resurrection
Aliens Stole My Body
Alien Vs. Predator
Alien Vs Predator 2: Requiem
Allegiant
All I Want For Christmas
All Nighter
All These Small Moments
Almost Famous
Along Came A Spider
Along Came Polly
American Fighter
American Gangster
American Psycho
American Sniper
American Woman
A Miniscule Adventure
Amistad
An American Pickle
An American Werewolf in London
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Angel Has Fallen
Angels & Demons
Anna
Annabelle Comes Home
Annie
Annie (2014)
An Officer and A Gentleman
Anon
Another 48 Hrs.
Antebellum
Anthem of a Teenage Prophet
Apartment 1BR
Apollo 13
Archenemy
Arthur Christmas
A Serial Killer’s Guide to Life
As Good As It Gets
Ash is Purest White
A Simple Wedding
Asterix: The Secret of the Magic Potion
Astro Kid
Astronaut
Attack the Block
A Violent Separation
Awakenings
A-X-L
B
Babe
Babe: Pig in the City
Baby Done
Baby Driver
Babylon
Baby Splitters
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Bad Boys for Life
Bad Boys II
Bad Education
Badland
Bad Santa
Bad Teacher
Bad Therapy
Balls of Fury
Balto
Banana Split
Barb Wire
Barnyard: The Original Party Animals
Basic Instinct
Batman
Batman: Bad Blood
Batman: Gotham Knight
Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman
Batman Begins
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Batman Unlimited: Animal Instincts
Batman Unlimited: Mechs vs. Mutants
Batman Unlimited: Monster Mayhem
Batman vs. Robin
Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice
Becky
Becoming
Bee Movie
Beethoven
Beetlejuice
Behind the Candelabra
Behind You
Behold My Heart
Be Kind Rewind
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop II
Beverly Hills Cop III
Beyond the Law
Beyond the River
Bicentennial Man
Big Time Adolescence
Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Billionaire Boys Club
Birds of a Feather
Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn
Black and Blue
Black Christmas
Black Joy
Blade Runner (Theatrical Version)
Blast Into The Past
Blindfire
Blithe Spirit
Blonde Ambition
Blood Diamond
Blood Money
Blood on her Name
Bloodshot
Blue Story
Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island
Bodycam
Bogus
Bollywood Queen
Bon Voyage Charlie Brown
Boomerang
Boonie Bears: A Mystical Winter
Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink
Boonie Bears: The Big Top Secret
Boonie Bears: The Wild Life
Boonie Bears: To The Rescue!
Borderline Normal
Braking for Whales
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Bratz
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Bridesmaids
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Brightburn
Brightheart
Brightheart 2
Brothers in Arms
Buffaloed
Bugsy
Bull
Bulletproof
Bulletproof 2
Burden
Burn
Burning An Illusion
Butt Boy
C
Cabin Fever
Candyman
Cape Fear (1962)
Cape Fear (1991)
Captain Phillips
Captain Sabretooth
Care Bears Movie II: A New Generation
Carlito’s Way
Casper
Cast Away
Casualties of War
Cats
Centigrade
Charlie’s Angels
Charlotte’s Web
Charming
Christmas Town
Christmas with the Coopers
Chronicle: 2067
Clear and Present Danger
Clemency
Cleo
Cliffhanger
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Closer
Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs
Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs 2
Clueless
Coach Carter
Collateral
Collide
Combat Wombat
Come As You Are
Come to Daddy
Coming to America
Concrete Plans
Concussion
Coraline
Corporate Animals
Corpus Christi
Cosmic Sin
Coyote Lake
Crank
Crash
Crawl
Creation Stories
Crimes of Passion: Sleepwalker
Critical Thinking
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
CRSHD
Curious George
Curious George 2: Follow That Monkey
Curious George Royal Monkey
Cut Throat City
D
Daniel Isn’t Real
Darkman
Darlin’
Days of Thunder
Dead Water
Death of Me
Desperado
Deuce Bigalow European Gigolo
Devil’s Advocate
Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Die Hard
Dinner for Schmucks
Dino Dana: The Movie
Dirty Harry
District 9
Disturbing the Peace
Divergent
Django Unchained
Doctor Sleep
Dolittle
Don’t Let Go
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Do The Right Thing
Downhill
Downton Abbey (film)
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Dr. Strangelove
Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story
Dragonheart: Vengeance
Dragon Rider
Dreambuilders
Dreamgirls
Dreamkatcher
Driven
Driveways
Dumb and Dumber To
E
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
Earth to Echo
Election
Elf
Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Ella Bella Bingo
Elmore Leonard’s Gold Coast
Elysium
Emma
Ender’s Game
Endless
Enemy at the Gates
Entrapment
Erin Brockovich
Eternal Beauty
Eurotrip
Evan Almighty
Event Horizon
Extracurricular
Extra Time
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
F
Faith Based
Fall of a Kingdom
Fanny Lye Deliver’d
Fantastic 4
Fantastica: A Boonie Bears Adventure
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Fast & Furious
Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw
Fast & Furious 6
Fast Five
Fatal Attraction
Father Goose
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Fight Club
Filth
Final Score
Finding Neverland
Finding Steve McQueen
Finding the Way Back
First Love
Five Easy Pieces
Flashdance
Flash Gordon
Flatliners
Flight
Flushed Away
Focus
Follow Me
Footloose
Fords on Water
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Forrest Gump
Four Kids and It
Frida
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
Friends with Benefits
From Here To Eternity
Frozen II
Fukushima 50
Full Metal Jacket
Funny Girl
Fun with Dick and Jane
Furry Vengeance
Fury
G
G.I. Joe: The Rise of COBRA
Gandhi
Garfield: The Movie
Gatsby
Gattaca
Gemini Man
Ghost
Gideon
Gladiator
Glory
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Godzilla (1998)
Godzilla (2014)
Go Fish
Golden Arm
Gone Girl
Good Boys
Goodfellas
Good Posture
Gothika
Grand Isle
Grease
Grease 2
Greed
Green Lantern
Gremlins
Gremlins 2: The New Batch
Gridiron Gang
Groundhog Day
Grown Ups
Grown Ups 2
Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Gutterbug
H
Hammer
Hancock
Happiest Season
Happily
Happy Gilmore
Hard Eight
Harriet
Havana Darkness
Hearts and Bones
Heat
Heist
Hell on the Border
Heretiks
Hero
Hey Arnold! The Movie
Hitch
Holiday Inn
Hondo
Honeytrap
Hook
Hooking Up
Hop
Horrible Bosses
Horrible Bosses 2
Hostel
Hotel Mumbai
Hot Fuzz
Howard the Duck
How to Fake a War
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
How To Train Your Dragon
How To Train Your Dragon: Homecoming
Hud
Hulk
Human Capital
I
I, Robot
I Am Legend
I Am Legend Alternate Version
Identity Thief
Igor
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Indecent Proposal
Indecent Proposal
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Indian Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiscreet
Infamous
Insurgent
Interstellar
In the Line of Duty: Blaze of Glory
Into the Ashes
Irresistible
I Still See You
IT: Chapter Two
I Trapped the Devil
It’s A Wonderful Life
I Used to Go Here
I Want Candy
I’ll Take Your Dead
J
Jack and Jill
Jackie Brown
Jack Reacher
James vs. His Future Self
Jason and the Argonauts
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Jemima + Johnny
Jerry Macguire
JFK
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
Jingle All the Way
JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time
Johnny English
Johnny English Reborn
John Wick
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Joker Special
Judy
Jumanji
Jumanji: the Next Level
Jurassic Park III
Just Go With It
Justice League: Gods and Monsters
Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox
Justice League: Throne of Atlantis
Justice League: War
Justice League Doom
Just Mercy
K
K-19: The Widowmaker
Kenny
Kick-Ass
Kick-Ass 2
Kill Ben Lyk
Kill-Bill Vol. 1
Kill-Bill Vol. 2
Killer Instinct
Killer Joe
Killerman
Kind Hearts & Coronets
King Ralph
Knowing
Kung Fu Panda 2
L
Labyrinth
Last Christmas
Last Vegas
Lawrence of Arabia
Lazy Susan
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Gahoole
Legends of the Fall
LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League Vs. Bizarro League
Le Mans ‘66
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Leo Da Vinci Mission Mona Lisa
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Life Itself
Life With Music
Like A Boss
Limitless
Little Manhattan
Little Monsters
Little Women (2019)
Locke
Lone Survivor
Looks That Kill
Look Who’s Talking
Look Who’s Talking Too
Lost Transmissions
Louis and Luca and the Snow Machine
Love Actually
Love Happens
Love Sarah
Love Story
Luce
Lucy
Lucy in the Sky
M
Ma
Machete Kills
Madagascar
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Mad Max: Fury Road
Mafia Inc
Magical Adventures in the Forbidden City
Magic Arch
Magic Mike
Magnum Force
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Manhunter
Man of Steel
Man on Fire
Marley & Me
Marmaduke
Marnie
Mars Attacks!
Matilda
Mean Girls
Mean Girls 2
Mean Machine
Meet the Fockers
Megamind
Men in Black 3
Men In Black International
Message Man
Michael Clayton
Mickey and the Bear
Midnight Express
Mighty Oak
Milk
Millions
Mine 9
Minority Report
Minor Premise
Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
Miracle on 34th Street (1973)
Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
Mirror Mirror
Misbehaviour
Mission Impossible
Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol
Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation
Mission Impossible 2
Mission Impossible 3
Mission Panda
Miss Juneteenth
Molly Moon and the Incredible Book of Hypnotism
Moneyball
Money Train
Monster Family
Monster House
Monster Trucks
Monster’s Ball
Monte Carlo
Moomins and the Winter Wonderland
Moon
Mortal
Motherless Brooklyn
Mouse Hunt
Mo’ Better Blues
Mr. Deeds
Mr. Jones
Mr. Nice
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
Mune: The Guardians of the Moon
Munich
Muppets From Space
My Friend the Dolphin
My Girl
My Girl 2
My Zoe
N
Napoleon Dynamite
Narco Soldiers
Neverland
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
No Country for Old Men
Nuclear
O
Oblivion
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Twelve
Ocean’s Thirteen
Okko’s Inn
Oliver!
Olympic Dreams
Omen IV: The Awakening
Once Upon a Time in the West
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
One Way to Denmark
On the Waterfront
Open 24 Hours
Open Season
Open Season 2
Open Season 3
Operation Petticoat
Ordinary Love
Otherworld
Outback
Outlander
Over the Hedge
P
Paddington
Paddington 2
Palm Beach
Panic Room
Pan’s Labyrinth
Paper Planes
Passengers
Patriot Games
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paycheck
Paydirt
Penelope
Pet Sematary Two
Philadelphia
Pineapple Express
Pinocchio
Pixels
Playing with Fire
Play or Die
Polar Squad
Poms
Predator (1987)
Predator 2
Pressure
Prey
Primal
Primal Fear
Prisoners
Problem Child
Promising Young Woman
Proximity
Psycho
Pulp Fiction
Puss in Boots
Q
Quadrophenia
R
R.I.P.D.
Racetime
Rain
Rambo: First Blood
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Rambo (2008)
Rambo III
Ready Or Not
Real
Rear Window
Remember Me
Repo! The Genetic Opera
Repression
Reservoir Dogs
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Damnation
Resident Evil: Retribution
Resident Evil: Extinction
Resistance
Return to Oz
Rialto
Richard Jewell
Rio
Rio Grande
Rise of the Footsoldier 4: Marbella
Rise of the Guardians
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Road Trip
Robert the Bruce
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Roman Holiday
Rory’s Way
Rosy
Rules of Obsession
Run with the Hunted
S
Salmon Fishing in the Yemen
Salt
San Andreas
Sands of Iwo Jima
SAS: Red Notice
Satanic Panic
Save the Last Dance
Save Yourselves!
Saving Private Ryan
Say Your Prayers
Scarface
School of Rock
Scooby-Doo: The Movie
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Sea Fever
Seberg
Seized
Sell By
Serenity
Seven Pounds
Sex Drive
Sex Tape
Shaft
Sharkboy and Lavagirl
Shaun of the Dead
Shaun the Sheep: The Movie
Sheep & Wolves: Pig Deal
Shepherd: The Hero Dog
Shepherd the Hero Dog
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
She’s in Portland
She’s Out of My League
Shirley Valentine
Short Circuit 2
Shrek
Shrek 2
Shrek The Third
Shrek Forever After
Shutter Island
Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas
Single White Female
Sister of the Groom
Six Minutes to Midnight
Skin
Skyfire
Sleepers
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Snatch
Sniper: Assassin’s End
Snow White and the Red Shoes
Songbird
Sonic the Hedgehog
Son of Batman
Speed
Speed 2: Cruise Control
Spider-Man
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Spinster
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
Spontaneous
Sprinter
Spycies
St. Elmo’s Fire
Standing Up, Falling Down
Stardog and Turbocat
Stardust
Starsky & Hutch
Star Trek
Star Trek: First Contact
Star Trek: Generations
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: Nemesis
Star Trek: The Final Frontier
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek: The Search for Spock
Star Trek: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: The Voyage Home
Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan
State Like Sleep
State of Mind
Stephen King’s Pet Sematary
Step Up
Stone of Destiny
Straight Up
Strange But True
Stray Dolls
Street Fighter
Strike
Stuart Little
Sucker Free City
Sudden Impact
Summer Rental
Sunset Boulevard
Superbad
Supercon
Superman/Batman: Apocalypse
Superman/Batman: Public Enemies
Superman II
Superman III
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
Superman Returns
Superman: The Movie
Superman Unbound
Superman vs The Elite
Surf’s Up
Surveillance
Surviving Christmas
Swallow
Sweetheart
Sweetness in the Belly
Swimming for Gold
T
Tailgate
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Target Number One
Tarzan
Taxi Driver
Team America: World Police
Teen Spirit
Tell It To The Bees
Tenet
Terminator: Dark Fate
Terminator: Genisys
Terminator: Salvation
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Thank You For Your Service
That Touch of Mink
That’s My Boy
The 24th
The Academy of Magic
The Addams Family
The Adventure of A.R.I. My Robot Friend
The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn
The Age of Innocence
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
The Angry Birds Movie 2
The Argument
The Aviator
The Battle of Jangsari
The Bay of Silence
The Beast
The Big Lebowski
The Big Ugly
The Big Wedding
The Big Wish
The Birds
The Blackout: Invasion Earth
The Black String
The Blind Side
The Borrowers
The Bouncer
The Bounty Hunter
The BoxTrolls
The Bridge on the River Kwai
The Brits Are Coming
The Browning Version
The Bygone
The Cable Guy
The Call
The Cat in the Hat
The Color Purple
The Conversation
The Crow
The Dark
The Dark Crystal
The Dark Knight
The Dark Knight Rises
The Dark Red
The Day Reagan Was Shot
The Dead Center
The Dead Don’t Die
The Dead Pool
The Death & Life of John F. Donovan
The Devil Has A Name
The Devil’s Rejects
The Dictator
The Duellists
The Enforcer
The English Patients
The Exorcist
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The Faculty
The Fanatic
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
The Fighter
The Fighting Temptations
The Final Wish
The Firm
The Founder
The Furnace
The Ghost
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo
The Glorias
The Godfather
The Godfather Part II
The Godfather Part III
The Golden Child
The Goldfinch
The Good Liar
The Green Hornet
The Green Mile
The Grudge The Invisible Man
The Guardian
The Head Hunter
The Heartbreak Kid
The Heist of the Century
The High Note
The Hole
The Holiday
The Hundred-Foot Journey
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
The Hunt
The Hunt for Red October
The Hurricane Heist
The Ides of March
The Impossible
The Informer
The Intruder
The Iron Mask
The Italian Job
The Italian Job (2003)
The Jesus Rolls
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Kill Team
The Kindness of Strangers
The King and I
The King of Staten Island
The Kitchen
The Ladykillers
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
The Last Castle
The Last Full Measure
The Last Man
The Last Picture Show
The Last Rampage
The LEGO Movie
The Lighthouse
The Little Dragon
The Longest Yard
The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring
The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Lost Husband
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Magic Roundabout
The Manchurian Candidate
The Man From U.N.C.L.E.
The Man Inside
The Man Who Killed Don Quixote
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones
Them That Follow
The Mummy
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
The Mummy Returns
The Muppets Take Manhattan
The Mustang
The Naked Gun
The Naked Gun 2 ½: The Smell of Fear
Then Came You
The Negotiator
The Next Three Days
The Night Before
The Nutty Professor
The Oath
The Omen
The Operative
The Other Guys
The Others
The Oxford Murders
The Painted Veil
The Parting Glass
The Parts You Lose
The Party’s Just Beginning
The People vs. Larry Flynt
The Perfect Wife
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Photograph
The Pledge
The Polar Express
The Presidio
The Public
The Punisher
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Quarry
The Queen
The Quiet Man
The Racer
The Rainmaker
The Revenant
There Will Be Blood
The Rhythm Section
The Ride
The Rifleman
The Road to El Dorado
The Running Man
The Scorpion King
The Secret Garden
The Shawshank Redemption
The Shed
The Shining
The Silencing
The Smurfs
The Smurfs 2
The Snow Queen: Mirrorlands
The Social Network
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water
The Spongebob Squarepants Movie
The Spy
The Stepford Wives
The Sum of All Fears
The Sunlit Night
The Swan Princess
The Swan Princess and the Secret of the Castle
The Sweeney
The Swerve
The Switch
The Tale of Despereaux
The Tax Collector
The Ten Commandments
The Terminal
The Theory of Everything
The Three Musketeers
The Tiger Woods Story
The Tomorrow Man
The Tourist
The Traitor
The Transporter
The Truman Show
The Tuxedo
The Ugly Truth
The Unicorn
The United States vs Billie Holiday
The Warrior Queen
The Warriors
The Water Diviner
The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep
The Wave
The Whole Truth
The Wind That Shakes the Barley
The Wishmas Tree
The Witches (2020)
The Wizard of Oz
The Wolf Hour
The Wolf of Wall Street
The Wolf’s Call
The World’s End
The Wrestler
The Wretched
The Young Messiah
The Young Victoria
Think Like A Man
Think Like A Man Too
This Christmas
This is the End
Thunderpants
The Untouchables
Titanic
Tom and Jerry: Santa’s Little Helper
To Olivia
Tooth Fairy
Tootsie
Top Gun
Top Ten: Christmas
Total Recall
To The Stars
Traffic
Training Day
Transformers
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Transporter 2
Trick or Treat
True Grit
True Grit
Twins
Twist
Twister
Two Brothers
Two Tails
U
Uncle Peckerhead
Uncle Tom’s Cabin
Under Siege
Underwater
Unhinged
Unstoppable
Urban Legend
V
Valentine’s Day
Van Helsing
Vanilla Sky
Vantage Point
Venom
Vertigo
V For Vendetta
Vic the Viking
Villain
Villains
Vita & Virginia
Volcano: Fire on the Mountain
Volition
W
Waiting For Anya
Waiting for the Barbarians
Walkaway Joe
Wallace and Gromit: Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Wanted
Warden of Red Rock
Watchmen
Waves
Wayne’s World
Wayne’s World 2
Weathering with You
We Die Young
Welcome to Sudden Death
We Summon The Darkness
We’re No Angels
When Jeff Tried to Save the World
Whiplash
White House Down
Widow’s Kiss
Wildcat
Wild Things
Winchester
Windows on the World
Wonder Woman
World Trade Center
X
X-Men: First Class
XXX: Return of Xander Cage
Y
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Young Soul Rebels
You Should Have Left
Z
Zack Snyder’s Justice League (and Justice is Grey)
Zero Dark Thirty
Zeroville
Zombieland: Double Tap
Zombillenium
Zoolander
Zulu
Everything on NOW TV Kids
A
Abby Hatcher
Adventure Time
Adventure Time: A Glitch is a Glitch
Adventure Time: Come Along With Me
Adventure Time: Diamonds and Lemons
Adventure Time: Distant Lands
Adventure Time: Puhoy
Adventure Time: The More You Moe The Moe You Know
Adventure Time: Water Park Prank
Aliens Love Underpants and Panta Claus
Aliens Love Underpants And Singalongs
All Hail King Julien
All That
Alvinnn!!! And the Chipmunks
Angelina Ballerina
Angry Birds Toons
Apple & Onion
Arpo
Athena Shorts: Behind the Scenes
Avatar: The Last Airbender
B
Baby Shark’s Big Show: Extras
Baby Shark’s Big Show Shorts
Backstage
Bad Nature
Bad Nature
Bakugan: Armored Alliance
Bakugan: Battle Planet
Barbie: The Pearl Princess
Barbie & Her Sisters in a Pony Tale
Barbie And the Secret Door
Barbie in the Pink Shoes
Barbie Mariposa and the Fairy Princess
Batman: The Brave and the Bold
Be Cool, Scooby-Doo!
Ben 10
Ben 10: Ben 10,010
Ben 10: Extras
Ben 10: Omniverse
Ben 10 vs. The Universe: The Movie
Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom
Best Makes Ever!
Beyblade: Burst Evolution
Big Cats: Wild Files
Blaze and the Monster Machines
Blippi
Blue’s Clues & You
Bo & To’s Family
Bob the Builder
Boomerang Let’s Create!
Braydon Meets...
Bubble Guppies
Bunnicula Mighty Mike
Butterbean’s Cafe
C
Care Bears: Unlock the Magic
Care Bears: Unlock the Magic Extras
Care Bears: Unlock the Magic Specials
Care Bears: Unlock the Music
Cleopatra in Space
Climbing: Super Skills
CoComelon Compilations
Craft and Bake with PAW Patrol
Craig of the Creek
Craig of the Creek: Extras
Craig of the Creek: The Other Side
Curious George
Cute Baby Animals
D
Dance Academy
Danger Force
David Walliams’ Ratburger
Dawn of the Croods
DC Super Hero Girls
Deer Squad
Digby Dragon
Digley & Dazey
Dora the Explorer
Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz
Dreamflight
Dr Poppy’s Pet Rescue
Duck Quacks Don’t Echo: Kids
E
Earth to Luna
Elliott from Earth
F
Find Me In Paris
Fireman Sam
Fireman Sam: Extras
Fireman Sam: Norman Price and the Mystery in the Sky
Fireman Sam: The Return of Norman-Man
Fireman Sam: The Treasure of Pontypandy Pete
Floogals
FYI: Weekly News Show
FYI Investigates
G
Gecko’s Garage
Get to Know the PAW Patrol
Go Astro Boy Go!
Go Buster
Go Buster Collection
Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street
Grizzly and the Lemmings
Gumball: Best of Anais
Gumball: Best of Darwin
Gumball: Best of Gumball
Gumball: Best of Nicole
Gumball: Best of Richard
Gumball: Best of School
H
H2O Just Add Water
Harry And Bip
Henry Danger
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh
Hope Works
Horrid Henry
House of Anubis
Hunter Street
I
I, Elvis Riboldi
I, Elvis Riboldi: Extras
iCarly
I Don’t Get It
J
Justice League Action
Justice League Unlimited
K
Kid E Cats
Kids Fit in 5
Kidversation
KIDZ Bop
KIDZ Bop Christmas Party
KIDZ Bop Halloween Party
KIDZ Bop Workshop
KiiYii Collection
Kingdom Force
Kingdom Force: Extras
Kiva Can Do
Kung Fu Panda: Legends
L
Labuntina
LEGO: Hidden Side
LEGO City
LEGO City Adventures
LEGO City Shorts
LEGO DC Super Heroes: Batman: Be-Leaguered
LEGO Friends
LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission
LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar
LEGO Jurassic World: The Indominus Escape
LEGO Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit
LEGO Marvel: Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom
LEGO Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Maximum Overload
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Black Panther: Trouble in Wakanda
LEGO Ninjago: Master of the Mountain
LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitsu
LEGO Ninjago: Prime Empire
LEGO Ninjago: Secrets of the Forbidden Spinjitsu
LEGO Ninjago Decoded
Little Baby Blum
Lost And Found
M
Madagascar: A Little Wild
Make Your Own Movies With Merlin
Marvellous Makes
Masha and the Bear
Masha’s Tales
Max & Ruby
Meet the Hedgehogs
Mia’s Magic Playground
Milkshake! Monkey: Bananas About Food
Milkshake! Summer Fun
Milkshake Bopping About
Milkshake Monkey
Milkshake Music Box
Milkshakes Bop Box
Mini Adventures with the PAW Patrol
Mio Mao
Mister Maker
Mister Maker Comes to Town
Mofy
Monkeys and Apes: Wild Files
Monster Hunter Stories: Ride On
Moominvalley
More Best Makes Ever!
Morph
Morph: New Year
Morph Christmas Special
Morph’s Epic Adventures
Move It!
Mr Bean: The Animated Series
Mr Men
Mya Go
My Knight and Me
My Little Pony: Best Gift Ever
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic
My Little Pony: Rainbow Road Trip
N
Nella the Princess Knight
Netball World Cup Quiz
New Looney Tunes
Night Zookeeper
O
Ocean Rescue: Dive in and Do It
Octonauts
Octonauts and Creature Reports
Octonauts Specials
Ollie’s Pack
Olly the Little White Van
Operation Ouch
Operation Ouch
P
PAW Patrol
PAW Patrol Shorts
Peg + Cat
Peg + Cat: The Christmas Problem
Peg + Cat Save the World
Peppa Pig
Peppa Pig Collections
Peter Rabbit
Peter Rabbit Specials: Peter Rabbit’s Christmas
Peter Rabbit Specials: The Tale of…
Pirata and Capitano
Pirates Love Underpants
Playtime with Twinkle
Play Your Pets Right
Pokemon: Arceus and the Jewel of Life
Pokemon: Black & White
Pokemon: Giratina and the Sky Warrior
Pokemon: Zoroark Master of Illusions
Pokemon Diamond and Pearl
Pokemon the Movie: Black-Victini
Pokemon The Movie:Genesect and the Legend Awakened
Pokemon the Movie: Kyurem vs. The Sword of Justice
Pokemon the Movie: White-Victini
Pokemon X Y
Power Players
Power Players Extras
Puffin Rock
R
Regular Show
Revolting Rhymes
Revolution: Cuts
Revolution: Skills
Room on the Broom
Rugrats
Ryan’s Mystery Playdate
Ryan’s World Specials: Learn & Play
Ryan’s World Specials: Toon Tales
Ryan’s World Specials: Ultimate Challenges
S
Sam & Cat
Santiago of the Seas
Scooby: Extras
Scooby Boogie Doo
Scooby-Doo! Music of the Vampire
Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated
Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?: Extras
Secret Life of Puppies
Shane The Chef
Shimmer and Shine
Side Hustle
Sky Kids Songs
Snowsnaps
SO Beano!
Sonic Boom
SpongeBob Squarepants
Spyders
Steven Universe
Steven Universe: Change Your Mind
Steven Universe: Gem Harvest
Steven Universe: Reunited
Stick Man
Streetcat Bob
Summer Camp Island
Sunny Bunnies
Sunny Bunnies
Supa Strikas
Super Wings
Swindle
T
Taffy
Talking Tom and Friends
Team Umizoomi
Teen Titans Go!
Teen Titans Go!: Extras
The Adventures of Kid Danger
The Adventures of Paddington
The Amazing Adventures of Morph
The Amazing World of Gumball
The Amazing World of Gumball: Darwin’s Yearbook
The Amazing World of Gumball: The Others
The Athena
The Brilliant World of Tom Gates
The Bureau of Magical Things
The Casagrandes
The Cat in the Hat Knows A Lot About That!
The Christmas Letter
The Epic Adventures of Morph
The Fungies!
The Fungies!: Extras
The Gruffalo
The Gruffalo’s Child
The Highway Rat
The Legend of Korra
The Looney Tunes Show
The Loud House
The Make It Show
The Mighty Ones
The Milkshake Show
The Milkshake Show Songs
The Next Step
The Penguins of Madagascar
The Polos
The Powerpuff Girls
The Secret Life of Kittens
The Sharksons
The Snail & the Whale
The Thundermans
The Tiniest Man in the World
The Tom and Jerry Show
The Tom and Jerry Show: Extras
Thomas & Friends
Thomas & Friends: Thrills and Spills
Thomas and Friends: Extras
Thomas Big World Big Adventures
ThunderCats Roar: Extras
ThunderCats Roar!
Tickety Toc
Tom and Jerry
Tom and Jerry Tales
Top Wing
T Rex Ranch
Trolls: Trollstopia
TTG v PPG
U
Ultimate Food Fun
Ultimate Magic Skills
Ultimate Video Skills
Unikitty
V
Victor and Valentino
Victorious
W
Wacky Races
Warner Bros. Cartoons
We Bare Bears
What’s New, Scooby Doo?
Where is Chicky?
Where’s Wally
Wild Kratts
Wissper
WOW!
Y
Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs!
Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters
Yu-Gi-Oh! Vrains
Z
Zog
Everything on hayu on NOW TV
!T Girls Besties
#Richkids of Beverly Hills
100 Days of Summer
10 Things You Don’t Know
9 By Design
A
A Lie To Die For
A Wedding and A Murder
Aaron Hernandez: Uncovered
Accident, Suicide or Murder?
All About Aubrey
An Unexpected Killer
Apres Ski
Are You The One?
Ashlee+Evan
B
Backyard Envy
Bad Girls Club
Battle of the Ex-Besties
Below Deck
Below Deck: Mediterranean
Below Deck Sailing Yacht
Best Ink
Best Room Wins
Bethenny & Fredrik
Bethenny Ever After
Big Rich Atlanta
Big Rich Texas
Black Ink Crew: Chicago
Blind Date
Blood, Sweat & Heels
BossBabes
Boss Nails
Botched
Botched By Nature
Botched: Post Op
Bridalpasty
Built
Buried in the Playground
C
Camp Getaway
Cartel Crew
Catching a Serial Killer: Bruce McA
Catching Kelce
Celebrity Game Face
Chasing the Saturdays
Chef Academy
Chef Roble & Co
Christina Milian: Turned Up
Citizen Rose
City Girl Diaries
Clean House
Courtney Loves Dallas
Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design & Conquer
D
Dahmer on Dahmer: A Serial Killer Speaks
Dance Moms
Dash Dolls
Dating: No Filter
Deadly Cults
Deadly Power
Death at the Mansion: Rebecca Zahau
Denise Richards: It’s Complicated
Don’t Be Tardy
Double Shot At Love
Dr. 90210
Dr. 90210 (2004)
Dying to Belong
E
Eat, Drink, Love
EJNYC
Empire Girls: Julissa & Adrienne
Eric & Jessie: Game On
Euros of Hollywood
Ex On The Beach
Ex on the Beach USA
Exhumed
F
Face Off
Families of the Mafia
Family Karma
Famously SIngle
Fashion Bloggers
Final Appeal
Finding My Father
Fire Island
First Class
First Class All the Way
First Family of Hip-Hop
Five Day Biz Fix
Flip It Like Disick
Flipping Exes
Flipping Out
Floribama Shore
Florida Man Murders
For Real: The Story of Reality TV
Framed By The Killer
Friday Night Tykes
Friday Night Tykes: Steel Country
Friends to Lovers
Funny Girls
G
Gallery Girls
Game of Crowns
Get A Room with Carson & Thom
Girls Cruise
Giuliana & Bill
Glam Fairy
Golden State Killer: Main Suspect
H
Hair Battle Spectacular
Hey Paula
Hollywood & Football
Hollywood Cycle
Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry
Hollywood Style Wars
Hot Guys Who Cook
Hot Listings Miami
How Do I Look?
I
I Am Cait
Ice Loves Coco
I Dream of Nene: The Wedding
In A Man's World
In Defense Of
In Ice Cold Blood
Injustice With Nancy Grace
Interior Therapy with Jeff Lewis
Invite Only: Cabo
It Takes Gutz to be a Gutierrez
It's A Brad, Brad World
J
Jane Doe Murders
Jerry Springer
Jersey Belle
Jerseylicious
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Just Jillian
K
Kandi Koated Nights
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Keeping Up With The Kardashians - Specials
Kemper on Kemper
Khloe & Lamar
Killer Motive
Killer Siblings
Killing Versace: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Kim Kardashian-West: The Justice Project
Kimora: House of Fab
Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane
Kourtney & Khloe Take The Hamptons
Kourtney & Kim Take Miami
Kourtney & Kim Take New York
L
LA Clippers Dance Squad
Ladies of London
Last Squad Standing
Leah Remini: Scientology & the Aftermath
License to Kill
Life of Kylie
Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club
Listing Impossible
Living Different
Living Lohan
Living With Funny
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood
Love & Hip Hop: Miami
Love & Hip Hop: New York
Love & Listings
Lovers’ Lane Murders
M
Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid
Manzo’d with Children
Marcel's Quantum Kitchen
Mariah’s World
Married to Jonas
Married to Medicine: Atlanta
Married to Medicine: Houston
Married to Medicine: Los Angeles
Mastermind of Murder
Meet the Frasers
Mel B: It’s A Scary World
Mexican Dynasties
Million Dollar Decorators
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles
Million Dollar Listing Miami
Million Dollar Listing New York
Million Dollar Listing San Francisco
Model Squad
Monster Preacher
Mother Funders
Mrs. Eastwood & Company
Murder and Justice: The Case of Martha Moxley
Murdered by Morning
Murders at the Boarding House
My Crazy Love
My Fab 40th
Mysteries & Scandals
N
Nail'd It!
New Money
Newlyweds: The First Year
NYC Prep
O
One Deadly Mistake
Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump
P
Partners in Crime
Party Down South
Player Gets Played
Playing With Fire
Porsha's Having A Baby
Preachers of Atlanta
Preachers of L.A.
Pretty 95s
Pretty Wild
Pretty. Strong.
Project Accessory
Project Runway
Project Runway: Fashion Statup
Project Runway: Junior
Prom Wars
Q
Queer Eye
Queer Eye - Specials
Quit Your Day Job
R
Race in America
Racing Wives
Real Estate Wars
Recipe for Deception
Relationshep
Relative Success with Tabatha
Relatively Nat & Live
Relentless with Kate Snow
Resale Royalty
Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian
Rich in Faith
Rich Kids: Cattle Drive
Rifkin on Rifkin: Private Confessions of a Serial Killer
Rob & Chyna
Rocco's Dinner Party
S
Scared Famous
Second Wives Club
Secret Lives of the Super Rich
Secrets and Wives
Sell It Like Serhant
Sex With Brody
Shahs of Sunset
Smiley Face Killers: The Hunt For Justice
Snapped
Snapped Behind Bars
So Cosmo
Southern Charm
Southern Charm: New Orleans
Southern Charm: Savannah
Spy Games
Start-Ups: Silicon Valley
Staten Island Hustle
Stewarts & Hamiltons
Strut
Style Me Now
Summer House
Sunset Tan
Sweet Home Oklahoma
T
Tamra’s OC Wedding
Tattoos After Dark
Teen Mom 2
Teen Mom OG
Texicanas
The Agent
The Bachelor
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart
The Bachelorette
The Big Shot with Bethenny
The Bi Life
The Bradshaw Bunch
The Case That Died With Her
The Case of Caylee Anthony
The Challenge
The Deed: Chicago
The Disappearance of Crystal Rogers
The Disappearance of Maura Murray
The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway
The Disappearance of Phoenix Coldon
The Disappearance of Susan Cox Powell
The Disapperance of the Millbrook
The DNA of Murder with Paul Holes
The Escape Club
The Forgotten West Memphis Three
The Funny Dance Show
The Hills: New Beginnings
The Jury Speaks
The Kandi Factory
The Killer Affair
The Mark of a Killer
The Millionaire Matchmaker
The New Atlanta
The Platinum Life
The Prancing Elites Project
The Price of Duty
The Rachel Zoe Project
The Radkes
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Specials
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Kadi's Ski Trip
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Kandi's Wedding
The Real Housewives of Auckland
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
The Real Housewives of Cheshire
The Real Housewives of D.C.
The Real Housewives of Dallas
The Real Housewives of Dallas - Specials
The Real Housewives of Johannesburg
The Real Housewives of Melbourne
The Real Housewives of Miami
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Specials
The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Teresa Checks In
The Real Housewives of New York City
The Real Housewives of New York City - Specials
The Real Housewives of Orange County
The Real Housewives of Orange County - Specials
The Real Housewives of Potomac
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
The Real Housewives of Sydney
The Real Housewives of Toronto
The Real Housewives of Vancouver
The Real Murders of Orange County
The Simple Life
The Spin Crowd
The Turpin 13
The Wanted Life
The Witnesses
The World According to Paris
Thicker Than Water
Timber Creek Lodge
To Rome For Love
Top Chef
Top Chef Duels
Top Chef Junior
Top Chef Masters
Top Chef: Just Desserts
Top Design
Tour Group
Travel Diaries
True Hollywood Story
U
Unanchored
Uncorked
Unprotected
Unspeakable Crime: The Killing of Jessica Chambers
Untying the Knot
Up and Vanished
V
Vanderpump Rules
Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky
Very Cavallari
Virtually in Love
W
WAGS
WAGS: Atlanta
WAGS: Miami
Watch What Happens Live
Welcome to the Parker
Welcome to Waverly
What Happens at the Abbey
What Would Ryan Lochte Do?
Whose Wedding Is It Anyway?
Wicked Fit
Work Out New York
World of Dance
Y
Your Husband is Cheating On Us
Yours, Mine or Ours
Everything on NOW TV Sport
The sports section of NOW TV is primarily there to let you catch the latest sports broadcasts and live sport from all 11 Sky Sports channels. However, sports fans will also get access to a selection of on-demand content for NOW TV Sport subscribers.
With a NOW TV Sky Sports pass, you can catch re-runs of live matches, F1 races, boxing and MMA fights, football and more on the platform for a limited time after the live broadcast, and there's a collection of on-demand interviews, highlights reels, documentaries and talk shows available, too!
5 Top Tips to Improve
A
A Football Life
Alastair Cook’s Fairytale Finale
All or Nothing
Ashes Greats
Ashes Memorial: Gooch
Ashes Memories
At Home With Leeds United
At Home With Stoke City
At Home With West Brom
At Home With Wycombe
B
Barter’s Masters of the Mind
Behind Closed Doors:The Covid Test
Best Goals: Carabao Cup 2020/21
Best of T20 Blast
Best of the Masters
Best Premier League Goals
Best Premier League Goals of the Season
Black Roses
Bob Willis Tribute
Breaking Through
Brooks Koepka: More Than Words
C
Campbell Hatton: Blue Moon Rising
Captain’s Log
Captain’s Walk
Check In
Cricket in Mumbai
Cricket Shorts
D
Driving Force
Driving Relief
E
EFL Greatest
EFL Hits
EFL Special: Leading Leeds United
EFL Young Talent
F
F1 Press Conferences
Fore! Golf’s Funniest Videos
Friday Night Football
G
Gary Neville’s Soccerbox
Golf Today
Great Britain’s First Black Captain
GT World Challenge Highlights
H
Hard Knocks
Head to Head
Hidden Figures
How the 2009 ICC World T20 Was Won
How the 2014 ICC World T20 Was Won
How the Masters Was Won
I
Inside the Huddle
In This Together
Ireland’s Finest Hour
J
Jimmy Glass: The Great Escape
Josh Doig Interview (2019)
K
K. J. Choi - Making History
Kids Coaching Clinic
L
Lamouchi & Lolley: Life at Forest
Lions Legends: Welsh Wizards
Lions Studio Show
Live Inside the NBA
M
Masters Highlights
Masters Moments Worth Waiting For
MCC: On Tour In Lahore
MLS Round Up
Money & The Hitman
Move the Sticks
Mulligan: Tough Love and 2nd Chances
Mystery Masters Moments
N
NBA Action
NBA All-Star Draft
NBA Classic Games
NBA Gametime
NBA Heatcheck
NBA Hits
NBA Retro
NBA Week
NBCS Pro-Football Talk
Neil Lennon: Dubai Interview
Newcastle: The Entertainers
NFL - America’s Game
NFL Hits
NFL Now
NRL Try Time
O
On Safari With Makhaya Ntini
On Top of the World: Eoin Morgan
P
Path to the Draft
Paul Elliot: My Time At Celtic
Players Only: Kobe & Shaq
PL Greatest Games
Premier League 100 Club
Premier League Hat Tricks
Premier League Legends
R
Retro Championship
Ringside
Rugby League Retro
Rugby Quiz
Rugby Retro
Rugby Stars
Rugby Union Show
S
School of Golf
Sky Sports Steven Gerrard Interview (2019)
Soccer A.M.
SPFL Greatest
SPFL Old Firm
Super Bowl Highlights
Super League
Super League: The Coaching Manual
Super League Grand Final Hits
Super League Super Men
Super League Superstars
Super League Super Tries
Swing Low: A Brief History
T
Talking Cricket
The Ashes: The Greatest Hour
The F1 Show
The Football Show
The Gold Podcast
The Inside Line
The Lost Lionessess
The One That Got Away: Groves
The Players Championship Hits
The Race to Perfection
The Rise of Women’s Boxing
The Story of NFL Europe
The Tyler Archives
The Women’s Football Show
Tiger Tales
Tiger Woods: 25 Years of Tiger
Tiger Woods: Back
Top 10 Boxing Ringwalks
Top 10 Boxing Upsets
Total Access
U
UEFA Champions League Hits
Uneven Fairways
V
Vettel and Brundle
W
Welcome to the Weekend
What If? An Alternative Masters
Winning Over the World
Women’s 6 Nations
Women’s Super League Highlights
