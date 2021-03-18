How to watch 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Season 20 online anywhere in the world

How to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians wherever you are in the world.

Wondering how to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 20 online? We've got you covered.

Everyone was shocked to learn that the upcoming season of KUWTK would be the last. E!'s cameras have been following the Kardashian-Jenner family for 14 years now, so it's difficult to believe it's actually coming to an end.

E! have kept the events of the show hush-hush, but we do know from the trailer that we're bound to see some heartbreak and tears. It also looks like the decision to end the show weighs heavily on Kris Jenner, and there just might be a potential rekindling romance between Scott Disick and Kourtney on the cards... we'll have to wait to find out!

Here's how to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians!

How to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians in the US

Season 20 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians starts this Thursday, March 18 on E! As before, the farewell season of KUWTK will broadcast weekly at 8pm in the same slot.

If you don't have cable access to E!, you'll need a live TV service that carries the network like YouTube TV. YouTube's live TV streaming service costs $64.99 a month, and gets you coverage from over 85 live TV channels across the US, including E!

How to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians online anywhere in the world

There is a handy way to watch your favourite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it is called VPN.

This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favourite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

But which VPN will suit your needs best?

Our favourite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favourite TV show on.

From laptops to a Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick and games consoles to a mobile phone, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

This is the number one rated VPN in the world right now and as well as trying it out for free for a month, you can sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

How to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians in the UK

If you want to watch the show as soon as possible after the US premiere, you should subscribe to hayu.

hayu is the place to watch US reality shows outside of the States. Many shows, including the farewell season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, drop on hayu on the same day as they do in the US.

Hayu costs just £4.99 a month. There’s even a 30-day free trial available for you to get hooked on other shows like Dance Moms, The Real Housewives, Bad Girls Club and Snapped. You can also catch all 19 previous seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on hayu, too.

hayu is available on iOS and Android mobile devices, on iOS and Android mobile devices, on NOW TV, Apple TV, Android Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung smart TVs and in-browser at hayu.com. You can also add hayu to Amazon Prime Video as a Premium Prime Video channel, too!

The first episode of Season 20 will also air on E! in the UK on Sunday, 21 March.