First look at Sky sci-fi drama Intergalactic

What is 'Intergalactic' about?

The eight-part drama Intergalactic tells the story of fearless young cop and galactic pilot Ash Harper, who has her glittering career ripped away from her after being wrongly convicted of a treasonous crime and exiled to a distant prison colony. But on the way there, Ash’s fellow convicts stage a mutiny and seize control of their prison transfer ship. Can they make it to the free world of Arcadia?

Who's in 'Intergalactic'?

Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark), Thomas Turgoose (This is England), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Sex Education), Natasha O’Keeffe (Peaky Blinders, Misfits), Savannah Steyn (The Tunnel, Wannabe), Oliver Coopersmith (Tin Star), Imogen Daines (Black Mirror), newcomer Diany Samba-Bandza (Jack Ryan), Parminder Nagra (Bend It Like Beckham, ER) and Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty).

When and where can I watch Intergalactic?

Sky One and TV streaming service NOW TV in 2021.

Anything else I should know?

It was written by award-winning showrunner, Julie Gearey (Prisoners’ Wives, Cuffs, Secret Diary of a Call Girl).