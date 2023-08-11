Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: host, judges, how it works and all about ABBA talent show search

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream on ITV1 looks for a Sky and Sophie (here played by Dominic Cooper and Amanda Seyfried in the movie).

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream is the latest talent search on ITV1. Smash hit musical Mamma Mia! has been seen by 65 million people worldwide on stage and at cinemas and now the search is on to find two lucky performers to play Sophie and Sky, the roles made famous by Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper in the popular films.

Presented by Zoe Ball, Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream will be judged by Alan Carr, Jessie Ware, Amber Riley and Samantha Barks. Filmed in the stunning Greek islands, where the original Mamma Mia! story is set, the contestants will be put through challenges, masterclasses and performances, aided by some of the industry’s finest stars. Mamma Mia! creator Judy Cramer will also step in to mentor the hopefuls. The winners will be announced after a grand finale, which will be held in a West End theatre.

Here’s everything you need to know about Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream on ITV1…

Zoe Ball on Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream hosting duties. (Image credit: ITV)

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream is an eight part series that launches on ITV1 during Autumn 2023. We'll update with the official release date when. we hear. Take a look at Zoe Ball's excited tweet below...

Super-Trouper-Duper happy to announce that I'm the host of Mamma Mia: I Have A Dream🕺☀️a brand new talent show coming later this year to @itv and @ITVX 📺now… where’s my dungarees? 😝#MammaMiaDream pic.twitter.com/iyC96zHClAMay 1, 2023 See more

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream — how it works

The series Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream is designed to find the next two stars of the hit musical Mamma Mia. In order to bag the roles of Sophie and Sky, the hopefuls will head to the Greek islands where they will be put through their paces, taking on challenges and masterclasses and putting on performances. The top candidates will battle it out for the life-changing roles in a grand finale in a West End theatre.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream host Zoe Ball

Hosting Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream is presenter and Radio DJ Zoe Ball who started out on programmes such as Children’s BBC, Live and Kicking, L&K Today and Fully Booked. She’s also hosted Grease Is the Word, Soapstar Superstar, The Voice: Louder on Two, Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two and The Big Family Cooking Showdown. She appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, Celebrity Gogglebox and Celebrity Juice and had her own series Zoe Ball on… She also co-hosted Comic Relief.

Zoe Ball (on right) among her co-hosts for Comic Relief 2023. (Image credit: Nicky Johnston/BBC)

Meet the judges for Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream

There are four judges on Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream for hopefuls to impress...

Alan Carr

Stand-up comedian Alan Carr had his own chat show, Chatty Man. He teamed up with Amanda Holden for the series Amanda and Alan’s Italian Job, where they renovated an Italian home, and he hosts Interior Design Masters. Alan’s a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, captain on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and presented Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow. He's about to host a BBC1 game show Picture Slam and his early life was portrayed in the comedy drama Changing Ends.

Jessie Ware

Singer Jessie Ware is known for songs such as Wildest Moments and Save a Kiss. She’s been a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and her music has been used as soundtracks on the movies Fifty Shades of Grey and Me Before You.

Amber Riley

Amber is an American actress and singer who played Mercedes Jones in the hit musical series Glee. She played Effie White in the West End debut of Dreamgirls and won Dancing with the Stars in 2013. She was also a judge on the BBC1 talent show Let It Shine. Amber came fourth in The Masked Singer earlier this year, performing as Jellyfish.

Samantha Barks

Singer and actress Samantha Barks shot to fame in the BBC1 television talent show I’d Do Anything. She has also starred in Les Miserables, The Christmas Candle and Groove High. Samantha led the cast of Pretty Woman: The Musical, playing Vivian Ward, and now stars as Elsa in the West End production of Frozen.

Just Alan in his element in Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow. (Image credit: ITV)

Is there a trailer for Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream?

No but if one is released, we’ll post it up on here.

All about Mamma Mia! the musical

The story of Mamma Mia! is set to ABBA’s classic hits and has been made into a musical stage show and spawned two movies, sees bride-to-be Sophie head to the Greek islands to get married. She secretly invites three men from her mother’s past to come to the wedding, in the hope of discovering which one is her father. The original film starred Amanda Seyfried as Sophie and Dominic Cooper as her husband-to-be Sky. Colin Firth, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgard and Meryl Streep also starred.