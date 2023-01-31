Changing Ends: cast, first look and all we know about Alan Carr's comedy

Everyone's favorite Chatty Man is venturing into sitcom territory as Alan Carr stars in Changing Ends, a brand-new autobiographical comedy for ITVX and ITV1. Here's what we know so far...

Changing Ends: When does it start?

Filming has just commenced in London on six 30-minute episodes, due to air later in 2023, premiering first on ITV's new streaming service, ITVX.

The show is co-written by Alan and Two Doors Down creator Simon Carlyle, and is being made by Steve Coogan's production company Baby Cow.

Changing Ends: What is it about?

Changing Ends is based on Alan’s own life growing up as a gay teenager in Northampton in the 1980s while his father was manager of a fourth-division football team.

The comedy is more than just a trip down memory lane, it’s a love letter to a time and a town where things weren’t always so inclusive. Told with warmth and wit, it follows Alan’s journey through puberty, adolescence and self-discovery, all against the backdrop of Thatcher's Britain.

Recounting Alan's sexual awakenings, his daily battle with bullies and navigating the highs and lows of fourth-division football, ITV says Changing Ends is "about school and family, Kevin Keegan and George Michael — and figuring out who you are when your family are Match of the Day and you’re a bit Miss Marple!"

The ultimate goal: Alan Carr plays himself, alongside Oliver Savell as Young Alan. (Image credit: ITV)

Alan Carr says: "Well, if someone had told little old me back in Northampton in the mid-80s that ITV would give me my own sitcom based on my life I would have choked on my Flumps. Super proud that I can share my story with you — expect lots of giggles, pathos and nostalgia and believe it or not football — who knew?!"

Baby Cow's co-founder and creative director Steve Coogan says: "I remember Alan working with Baby Cow 20 years ago and he arrived fully formed with an elemental Alan Carr-ness that was self-assured and hilarious. Changing Ends is the story of who he was before he knew who he was.

"Shot through with his irrepressible wit and charm, it's an honest, tender and brilliantly funny account of his teenage years that we think is quite special. He’ll go far."

Changing Ends: Who is in the cast?

Alan will star in the series as himself in the present day, with rising star Oliver Savell taking on the role of Young Alan.

Also joining the cast are Jamestown's Shaun Dooley and West End star Nancy Sullivan playing Alan’s parents Graham and Christine, along with Taylor Faye as his younger brother Gary.

Alan’s neighbors Charlie and Angela are played by Rourke Mooney and Gabby Best, with Harry Peacock as Nigel.

Guest stars include David Mumeni as Mr Chapman and Michael Socha as Adam.

Changing Ends: How was 'Young Alan' chosen?

Last year, Alan kicked off a huge talent search on Twitter for young actors to audition to play him as a youngster.

We’re delighted to announce that we are developing a BRAND NEW sitcom with #AlanCarr! We’re looking to cast a young Alan, watch the video for more details and if you think you know the perfect candidate, please visit: https://t.co/VLgYP5sx9b pic.twitter.com/dUFn2RyOXTFebruary 15, 2021 See more

Appearing in the online video, Alan said: "I've been developing a sitcom based on my life, with Baby Cow, about me growing up in the 80s in Northampton. And, guess what? We need to cast a young Alan. So we're looking for a young boy, 10 to 13. Someone who has my energy, my charisma."

Alan urged auditionees to: "Put your fake comedy teeth and glasses away. We don't want a caricature. This is about a young boy on the cusp of puberty starting his journey in this very masculine world of lower league football".

Almost 500 audition tapes were sent in but, says Alan: 'There was one boy who really stood out from the rest'. Here's a clip of the moment Alan surprised Belfast youngster Oliver Savell with the news in person...

Is there a trailer for Changing Ends?

Not yet as filming is still underway, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.