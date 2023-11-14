The Toy Hospital: release date, trailer, stars and everything we know

Prepare to unleash your inner child, as the creators of The Repair Shop open the doors on a heart-warming new six-parter, The Toy Hospital.

At the helm of this uplifting Channel 5 series — narrated by Sue Johnston — is former NHS worker and winner of The Great British Bake Off 2014, ‘Matron’ Nancy Birtwhistle.

As Ward Manager, Nancy receives an array of toy patients and hands them over to a team of skilled experts, who aim to nurse these treasured toys back to full health before reuniting them with their loving owners.

What To Watch made an appointment with Nancy to learn more about the behind-the-seams toy stories from this unique clinic…

The Toy Hospital lands on Channel 5 on Friday, November 24 at 8 pm and airs weekly, making it perfect viewing in the run-up to Christmas. An international release is also expected at some stage.

Is there a trailer for The Toy Hospital?

Yes, and it’s utterly delightful!

What toys will be admitted for treatment?

Everything from teddies to toy trains are due to be restored and put back on track.

“We have Rosebud dollies, a Subbuteo 1990 World Cup limited edition, BMX and Chopper bikes, and a Cabbage Patch smeared in makeup,” reveals Nancy.

“We had toys that I would never ever have thought you could do anything with. One doll just came in a plastic bag, smashed to bits. Another had completely melted on a wood burning stove. You see some fantastic skills from the toy experts.”

Nancy’s role in the The Toy Hospital

Nancy has her hands full running the The Toy Hospital!

“As the Ward Manager I have to keep all the toys in order when they’re being naughty!” laughs Nancy. “We wanted to inject some fun into this, so we give them personalities. They escape and get out of bed and things like that. It wasn't scripted, we just played around. I also make quite a few clothes for the dolls.”

The Toy Hospital — filming location

The Toy Hospital looks like the real deal and there’s a very good reason for that…

“We filmed in Clitheroe at an actual disused hospital!” shares Nancy. “We did the pilot in March when it was freezing, so I was wearing lots of thermals and umpteen pairs of socks. When we came back to film more in May and June it was scorching but, for continuity, I still had to wear my polo necks and long sleeves!”

The Toy Hospital experts

Who are the The Toy Hospital medics? Nancy tells us more…

“Charlotte is a doll and mechanical expert and repairs the TARDIS in the first episode. Jackie and Jax both do teddy bear repairs, Lincoln does bikes and Chris sorts out an old train set. Elliot brings electronic toys back to life, including Game Boys and a motorised shoe shining bear. Shuan repairs the Pelham Puppet brought in by Tim, who wants to pass it onto his granddaughter, Lizzie,” says Nancy.

Giant is in good hands with Dr Shaun, who restores him to his former glory for a new generation to enjoy. (Image credit: Channel 5)

She adds: “You see a lot of that continuation through families. I think it might inspire people to think ‘You know, I've still got such-and-such in the garage or in the loft. We should try and do it up, rather than buy a new toy.’

“In Toy Hospital you see restored dolls bringing their owners back to when they were children. Just as Bake Off inspired a whole generation to give baking a go, I think this will encourage people to hold onto their toys and make them family treasures.”

Could there be a second series of Channel 5’s The Toy Hospital?

While nothing has been confirmed one way or another, Nancy told What To Watch that she’d love to see a second series…

“This is gorgeous family TV. It’s heartwarming, comfy viewing for these dark nights, especially in the run-up to Christmas, and will leave you with a smile at the end.

“If there were to be a second series, a Christmas special would be amazing. I could see a fantastic opportunity to decorate that hospital, giving the toy patients presents and Father Christmas visiting. You could go to town on it!”

The Toy Hospital — episode guide

Episode one

Checking in this week are Giant, a poorly Pelham Puppet who requires urgent string replacements, a Doctor Who TARDIS in need of something stronger than a sonic screwdriver, and a panda called Teddy, 42, with a very moving history…

Admitted by Norma, Teddy was the constant companion of her only son Alan, until his death aged just 16.

Cuddly toy expert Doctor Jax is appointed to Teddy’s case and undertakes a delicate restoration of the beloved panda. Puppet specialist Dr Shuan untangles some stringy issues with Giant, while Dr Charlotte is tasked with updating the battered TARDIS.

Can the plaything physicians save these much-loved possessions?

You better believe it!

Norma is delighted that Teddy is on the mend, thanks to Dr Jax. (Image credit: Channel 5)

“It’s wonderful how this show wakes up something in the memory,” says Nancy. “I think that's what it will do with the viewer. So many people will say, ‘I wish I'd kept my so and so’, because we will all relate to at least one toy in the series.”

Future The Toy Hospital inpatients to look out for include Humpty Dumpty, an iconic Hornby diesel engine and two plucky Action Men in need of knee replacements.

Check back for weekly episode updates.