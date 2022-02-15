'Culprits' — cast, plot, and all about the new heist series with a twist

Culprits is a darkly funny drama series coming to Disney Plus that follows a good old fashioned British heist by a gang of misfits, who then get a deadly comeuppance over the eight episodes. It stars Eddie Izzard, Gemma Arterton, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Niamh Algar and Nathan Stewart Jarrett. Created by Character 7, it has acclaimed executive producer Stephen Garrett (The Undoing, The Night Manager) and film-maker J Blakeson (I Care A Lot, The Disappearance of Alice Creed) among its creative team.

So here's everything we know so far about Culprits on Disney+...

Disney+ have yet to announce a worldwide release date for Culprits, but as the drama has only just started filming, this could be a way off, likely near the end of 2022 or in 2023. In the UK, Culprits will be launched on the Star brand of Disney Plus.

Is there a 'Culprits' trailer

There's no trailer for Culprits yet and filming has just begun, but as soon as Disney+ release one we'll post it here.

'Culprits' plot

Culprits isn't your run-of-the-mill normal crime drama...there's a twist! The eight episodes follow what happens after a big heist when the crew have gone their separate ways.

They are then being targeted by a killer one-by-one, so the question is... who's is bumping them off and why? Is there a traitor in their midst or is it an enemy from outside the heist gang? No doubt when the killings begin, the paranoia among the group is ramped up by the remaining members.

'Culprits' cast — who plays who?

The Culprits cast is extensive. Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Misfits) plays the lead role of Joe while Gemma Arterton (The King’s Man, Made In Dagenham) plays Dianne and Eddie Izzard (Stay Close, Victoria and Abdul, Six Minutes to Midnight) is Vincent.

Other stars include Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Cruella) who plays Officer, Niamh Algar (Raised by Wolves) is Psycho, Kamel El Basha (The Insult) plays Youssef, newcomer Tara Abboud is Azar, Kevin Vidal (Working Moms) is Jules and Ned Dennehy (Good Omens) will play Devil.