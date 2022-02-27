How to watch 'Killing Eve' season 4 online anywhere in the world

Want to watch Killing Eve season 4 online? Here's how.

The final season of Killing Eve will finally see Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) finally untangling their complicated relationship one last time. Plot details about the new series are thin on the ground, but the trailer for the new season makes it clear that there's still plenty more action on the way.

Although both Villanelle and Eve have tried to turn their backs on each other, they're drawn back together one more time; cue more secrets, assassins, globetrotting adventures, and violence.

Here's how to watch Killing Eve season 4 online from anywhere in the world so you can catch all the action when the show arrives.

How to watch 'Killing Eve' season 4 online in the UK

Episodes of Killing Eve season 4 will premiere in the UK on Monday, Feb. 28 on BBC iPlayer, one day after they air in the states. It will also be shown soon on BBC1.

How to watch 'Killing Eve' season 4 online from anywhere in the world

There's an easy way to watch Killing Eve season 4 online wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

How to watch 'Killing Eve' season 4 online in the US

US viewers will be able to watch Killing Eve season 4 when it debuts on AMC Plus and BBC America on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 pm ET. New episodes will air weekly in the same slot.

Episodes are also set to air on AMC on Mondays, just one day after they premiere in the States.