Top Guns: Inside The RAF: release date, what happens, pilots, episode guide and everything you need to know

Top Guns: Inside The RAF on Channel 4 follows Britain's best fighter pilots.

Top Guns: Inside The RAF on Channel 4 meets Britain’s answer to Maverick and Goose from Top Gun fame in this new six-part series, which follows RAF pilots on NATO’s front line making life or death decisions on NATO’s front line.

Here's everything you need to know about Channel 4 series Top Guns: Inside The RAF...

Top Guns: Inside The RAF shows the best of British taking to the air. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Top Guns: Inside The RAF starts on Channel 4 from Monday August 21 at 9pm with the six episodes running weekly at the same time.

What happens in Top Guns: Inside The RAF

Top Guns: Inside The RAF is an insightful documentary series showing up the pilots that make up Britain's defence forces in the air. Ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the RAF Typhoon fighter jets are armed and ready to scramble at any moment.

At Amari Airbase in Estonia, 200 miles from the Russian border, Typhoon pilot Jake Desmond is working 24-hour shifts in case of any escalation in the war. Seven hours into one of his shifts a Russian military passenger jet is spotted approaching NATO airspace. Jake’s ordered to follow, but he’s soon joined by two Russian fighters.

"I could see they had missiles underneath," says Jake. "You’re thinking “what are they trying to do?” If I make an error the result could be catastrophic."

Thankfully, the Russian planes return to Russian airspace. Meanwhile, at RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland, we meet junior Typhoon pilot Harry Brooks, who’s challenged to a dogfight by his commanding officer, Kev Terrett, to prepare him for conflict. But after Harry makes a dangerous error, will he be trusted in a potential war zone?

"The Typhoon is an absolute beast,’ says Harry. "I thought getting into the Air Force was the biggest hurdle, but flying training is a huge learning curve!"

In Top Guns: Inside The RAF we meet junior Typhoon pilot Harry Brooks. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Top Guns: Inside The RAF episode guide

Here's our brief guide to the six episodes of Top Guns: Inside The RAF...

Episode 1

Flying ace Jake Desmond, from RAF Lossiemouth’s 9 Squadron, is sent to NATO’s frontline to face off against three Russian jets, whilst rookie pilot Harry Brooks tries to earn his wings and qualify for frontline operations.

Episodes 2 to 6

Check back as we'll be updating here as the series progresses.

Is there a trailer for Top Guns: Inside The RAF?

Channel 4 hasn't yet released a trailer for Top Guns: Inside The RAF but when they do we'll post it on here, so do check back.