Big Little Journeys: release date, premise and everything we know

In Big Little Journeys, we follow small yet mighty creatures as they embark on big adventures packed with huge obstacles in their search for food, family, and survival against the odds.

Using advanced film technology and the latest scientific research we get to

see these mini superheroes embark on the biggest and most perilous

journeys of their lives, where they face dangerous predators, busy roads,

freezing temperatures and vast mountains.

Series producer Paul Williams said: "The natural world is so infinitely wonderful and diverse and there are millions of stories out there waiting to be told. But we felt it was time to shine a light on the small animals, the underdogs, that don’t often get the screen time."

Here's everything we know about Big Little Journeys...

The documentary series begins on Sunday, October 8 at 8 pm on BBC Two. Episodes will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

It is a three-part series with episodes airing weekly.

Big Little Journeys premise

Pangolins feature in Big Little Journeys. (Image credit: BBC)

According to the BBC, the premise is: "Working with scientists and conservationists around the world, Big Little Journeys captures the dramatic adventures faced by these tiny but mighty creatures.

"The series uses immersive camera systems, surveillance technology, and probe and borescope lenses that shrink the lens down to give a small animal’s view of the world, enabling the little heroes to be filmed in the same style as big animals as they embark upon their journeys in the wild."

Big Little Journeys episode guide

The first episode focuses on a painted turtle and a bushbaby. (Image credit: BBC)

Episode 1

Painted Turtle, Canada

A tiny female turtle hatchling struggles out of her egg and emerges onto the roadside. She heads out alone, searching for a wetland pond she can call home. However, she faces an almost impossible task - crossing Highway 60. With the wetland somewhere on the other side of the road, she faces trucks and roadside predators like ravens and foxes. But she has no choice - she must cross the highway.



Episode 2

Pangolin, Taiwan

A young Taiwanese pangolin embarks upon his search for a mate before the breeding season ends. Pangolins are the world’s most trafficked animal so it is crucial he finds a female in time. After facing a large cobra and feasting on tree-dwelling ants, he reaches the very edge of his known territory.

Episode 3

Chameleon, Madagascar

This episode follows a tiny chameleon during her six-month lifespan, beginning with her emerging from the leaf litter when she’s a few minutes old. We also watch her as she slowly dies, which the filmmakers have described as "incredibly sad and poignant, but also beautiful".

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there's a short trailer for Big Little Journey which showcases some of the amazing animals we see in the documentary series.

Take a look below...