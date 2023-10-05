Big Little Journeys: release date, premise and everything we know
Big Little Journeys follows six tiny animals as they embark on the biggest journeys of their lives.
In Big Little Journeys, we follow small yet mighty creatures as they embark on big adventures packed with huge obstacles in their search for food, family, and survival against the odds.
Using advanced film technology and the latest scientific research we get to
see these mini superheroes embark on the biggest and most perilous
journeys of their lives, where they face dangerous predators, busy roads,
freezing temperatures and vast mountains.
Series producer Paul Williams said: "The natural world is so infinitely wonderful and diverse and there are millions of stories out there waiting to be told. But we felt it was time to shine a light on the small animals, the underdogs, that don’t often get the screen time."
Here's everything we know about Big Little Journeys...
Big Little Journeys release date
The documentary series begins on Sunday, October 8 at 8 pm on BBC Two. Episodes will also be available on BBC iPlayer.
It is a three-part series with episodes airing weekly.
Big Little Journeys premise
According to the BBC, the premise is: "Working with scientists and conservationists around the world, Big Little Journeys captures the dramatic adventures faced by these tiny but mighty creatures.
"The series uses immersive camera systems, surveillance technology, and probe and borescope lenses that shrink the lens down to give a small animal’s view of the world, enabling the little heroes to be filmed in the same style as big animals as they embark upon their journeys in the wild."
Big Little Journeys episode guide
Episode 1
Painted Turtle, Canada
A tiny female turtle hatchling struggles out of her egg and emerges onto the roadside. She heads out alone, searching for a wetland pond she can call home. However, she faces an almost impossible task - crossing Highway 60. With the wetland somewhere on the other side of the road, she faces trucks and roadside predators like ravens and foxes. But she has no choice - she must cross the highway.
Episode 2
Pangolin, Taiwan
A young Taiwanese pangolin embarks upon his search for a mate before the breeding season ends. Pangolins are the world’s most trafficked animal so it is crucial he finds a female in time. After facing a large cobra and feasting on tree-dwelling ants, he reaches the very edge of his known territory.
Episode 3
Chameleon, Madagascar
This episode follows a tiny chameleon during her six-month lifespan, beginning with her emerging from the leaf litter when she’s a few minutes old. We also watch her as she slowly dies, which the filmmakers have described as "incredibly sad and poignant, but also beautiful".
Is there a trailer?
Yes, there's a short trailer for Big Little Journey which showcases some of the amazing animals we see in the documentary series.
Take a look below...
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Hannah has been writing about TV for national newspapers and magazines ever since the 1990s when she covered the soaps for Woman magazine — and she still prides herself on rarely having missed an episode of EastEnders. Since then she’s written for various publications, including What To Watch, TV Times, What’s On TV, TV & Satellite Week, Woman & Home, Psychologies and Good Housekeeping.
Apart from EastEnders, her other favorite shows include Succession, Unforgotten, Line of Duty, Motherland and anything by Russell T Davies. When Hannah isn’t watching or writing about telly, you’re likely to find her enjoying London’s latest theatre shows, taking her campervan on a wet UK holiday or embarrassing her teenage kids.
- Lucy BuglassSenior Staff Writer