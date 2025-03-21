Nat Geo's newest wildlife docuseries Animals, They’re Just Like Us! premieres tonight

If you've ever noticed human-like qualities about your pets, you're not going nuts—several animals, even the most exotic-seeming wildlife, do have a surprising amount in common with us mere homo sapiens. And tonight, a new National Geographic WILD docuseries is delving into that uncanny phenomenon.

Debuting at 9pm Eastern Time on Friday, March 21 on Nat Geo Wild, Animals, They’re Just Like Us! is a six-part nature series that will "touch down on all seven continents around the world to see why these wild creatures compete, co-operate, love, and grieve just like we do," per the network. "From dolphins creating names to flamingos wearing makeup and monkeys that floss to sharks that visit the dentist, the animal kingdom is surprisingly similar to our own!"

Tonight's premiere will actually be a two-episode drop, with the first episode, entitled "A Penguin Proposal," sweetly letting viewers meet "a lovey-dovey penguin, a flamingo makeup artist, and a badger making great escapes"; episode 2, "House Hunting Hermit Crabs," you'll get to "attend a crabby shell swap, meet a chimp’s pet, and size up an otter kidnapper." The series will drop two episodes per week, with the second batch arriving on Friday, March 28 and the final two installments airing on Nat Geo WILD on Friday, April 4.

To tune into the two-episode premiere of Animals, They’re Just Like Us! tonight, you're going to need access to National Geographic WILD. If you don't have a cable plan that offers Nat Geo WILD, then the popular cable channel is available on several live TV streaming services too, if you're a cord cutter or just prefer these apps. Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV (on its Ultimate plan) or YouTube TV will all let you stream the Nat Geo WILD channel over the internet.

Episodes will also be available to stream next day on both Disney+ and Hulu. Current subscriptions options for Hulu include the ad-supported plan for $9.99 per month (or $99.99/year) or the commercial-free option for $18.99. Disney+ costs $9.99 per month for the ad-supported Basic plan or $15.99 per month for the ad-free Premium plan, with an annual option for $159.99. Or you can bundle both streaming platforms together for $9.99 per month for the ad-supported option or $15.99 for the commercial-free service.