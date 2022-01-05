'Dancing on Ice' start date confirmed — and it's sooner than you think

There's exciting news for Dancing on Ice 2022 fans as the start date for the new season has finally been announced.

It is a tradition that the show generally starts in the new year, bringing some much-needed glitz and glamour to January each year. And it turns out that 2022 is no exception as season 14 will start on ITV on Sunday, Jan. 16 2022 at 6.30pm.

The lineup for the new series was confirmed before Christmas, with Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor joining the series, along with Happy Mondays star Bez, Paralympian Stef Reid, Love Island star Liberty Poole, English rugby player Ben Foden, singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne, Former S Club 7 singer Rachel Stevens, and Former Strictly Come Dancing pro Brendan Cole.

Brendan Cole is just one of the celebrities joining the 2022 line up. (Image credit: ITV)

Joining them will also be Great Britain's first-ever BMX Olympic silver medalist, Kye Whyte, TV Presenter Ria Hebden, Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt, and The Vamps star, Connor Ball... but which of this year's stars we will be adding to the long list of Dancing on Ice winners?

Dancing on Ice 2022 will also look a little different from the last series, with Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse replacing John Barrowman on the panel. She will be joining figure skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean who are reprising their roles as judges, as well as Ashley Banjo.

We have already been teased with some exciting behind-the-scenes secrets from the new stars of the ice show, with Brendan Cole sharing clips with his social media followers.

Brendan was ecstatic to be partnered up with professional skater Vanessa Bauer for Dancing On Ice, however, their journey has been far from smooth-skating as the couple has suffered many injuries on the ice, with Brendan even being rushed to A&E after he hit his head on the ice. Let's hope he has more luck when the live shows start!

Dancing on Ice 2022 will start on ITV on Sunday, Jan. 16 2022 at 6.30pm and then air in the same slot every weekend.