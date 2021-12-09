'Dancing On Ice' star Brendan Cole shares magical behind-the-scenes clip

After a few mishaps on the ice, it seems that Dancing On Ice 2022 contestant and former Strictly Come Dancing pro Brendan Cole is eager to prepare for his upcoming appearance on the show, as he shared a sneak peek on Instagram of him and his professional skating partner, Vanessa Bauer practicing a routine.

He captioned the seven second clip: “Behind the scenes with @vanessabauer_skates on an awesome production day surrounded by some very talented people. Loved being back on set #dancingonice.”

Although they are not donning their skates in the video, we can see their silhouettes moving gracefully towards each other as we hear the camera crew in the background.

Brendan was ecstatic to be partnered up with Vanessa for Dancing On Ice, however their journey has been far from smooth skating as the couple have suffered many injuries on the ice.

Vanessa showed off her gruesome injury on her Instagram story after Brendan accidentally sliced her back with his blade. Not long after, another brutal injury happened where Brendan was rushed to hospital and had to have emergency treatment after hitting his head on the ice.

Brendan told The Daily Star: “I was on the ice and I took my mind off what I was doing for a second. I turned — and that’s the last thing I remember. I was taken to hospital and ended up with a concussion. When I realised what had happened, I was horrified.”

He also revealed that: “It’s injuries akimbo. You get skates across your shins, bleeding and bruising.”

Brendan is part of the already announced Dancing On Ice line-up of Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor, Happy Mondays star Bez, Paralympian Stef Reid, Love Island’s Liberty Poole, rugby star Ben Foden, singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne, S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens, BMX Olympic silver medallist Kye Whyte, TV Presenter Ria Hebden, Pussycat Dolls singer Kimberly Wyatt and The Vamps member Connor Ball.

This news comes after judge John Barrowman will be replaced in the new series.

Dancing On Ice 2022 will air on ITV early next year.