'Dancing On Ice' star Brendan Cole suffers fresh injury

'Dancing On Ice' star Brendan Cole has had a serious injury on the ice.

Dancing on Ice 2022 contestant and former Strictly Come Dancing pro Brendan Cole was sent to A&E after smashing his head on the ice during training.

This is not the first time Brendan and his professional skating partner, Vanessa Bauer, have had a mishap on the ice. The couple had a fall a couple of weeks ago, and most recently, Brendan accidentally sliced Vanessa’s back with his ice skates.

But these few wobbles on the ice have turned serious, as Brendan’s injuries were so bad that he had to have emergency treatment in A&E.

Brendan told The Daily Star: “I was on the ice and I took my mind off what I was doing for a second. I turned — and that’s the last thing I remember. I was taken to hospital and ended up with a concussion. When I realised what had happened, I was horrified.”

He’s been left shaken up by the ordeal and it has made him truly realise how dangerous ice skating is as he revealed, “What happened made me realise you have to be 100% focused when you’re on the ice. The moment you switch off, you make silly mistakes. It has been a great learning curve.

“It made me think, ‘Don’t do that again, as this is really dangerous’. The other day I was on the ice and had 20 minutes left of my training session, but I knew I was running out of steam and could start making mistakes.

“That’s dangerous, especially when you’re doing it with a partner and their safety is your responsibility. So I decided I’d done enough training and it was time to go.”

Hopefully, we won’t see more injuries from Brendan on the ice, but it sounds as though he’s going through the wars rehearsing for the first live show, saying, “It’s injuries akimbo. You get skates across your shins, bleeding and bruising.”

Dancing On Ice 2022 will air on ITV early next year.