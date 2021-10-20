'Dancing on Ice' signs Blue bandmate Anthony Costa as a 'reserve'

It has been rumoured that Blue star Antony Costa is being lined up for Dancing On Ice.

Dancing On Ice 2022 reportedly has another star waiting in the wings in the form of boyband singer, Antony Costa!

Although the official line-up for next has already been revealed, the Blue member has allegedly been signed up as a reserve contestant and missed out on being a part of the show's main line-up, The Sun says.

Their source said: "Antony was really excited about skating on Dancing on Ice. It was a big TV comeback for him and would have been a nice money earner.

"He was a little surprised and gutted to not make the main celebrity line-up. And to be honest he wasn't the only one. A few people working on the show and at ITV thought he would have been great for the show.

"Antony was one of the biggest pop stars of his day back in Blue and is a much bigger household name than a few of the others who were chosen instead of him. Him missing a main spot has raised a few eyebrows on Dancing on Ice", they added.

If any of the current celebs like Coronation Street's Sally Dynevor, Love Island 2021 favourite Liberty Poole, or ex-Strictly Come Dancing pro Brendan Cole get injured before the show returns, we could be seeing Antony Costa taking to the ice!

Unlike his fellow bandmates Lee Ryan, Duncan James, and Simon Webbe, Antony Costa has remained largely out of the public eye. He was a contestant on I'm A Celebrity in 2005 and put in an appearance on Celebrity Wipeout in 2010, but hasn't really featured on TV prominently since.

The Sun's report also claims that Jayne Middlemiss, former Top of the Pops presenter, has also been added to the reserve list for next year's competition.

If you can't wait for the show to return, the celebs started sharing photos from Dancing on Ice rehearsals just last week.

The next season of Dancing on Ice will air in 2022. For more information on all the latest shows, check out our TV Guide.