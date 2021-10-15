‘Dancing On Ice’ stars share first-look rehearsal pictures

Dancing On Ice 2022 contestants Liberty Poole, Sally Dynevor and Kimberly Wyatt are already working hard on perfecting their skating skills ahead of the live shows.

The three celebrities seem to be getting on like a house on fire, as both Kimberly and Sally shared some behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram, rehearsing alongside Love Island’s Liberty Poole.

The PussyCat Dolls star Kimberly captioned the snap: “The Bond begins...An experience is what you make it right? I was filled with nerves my first day on the ice. Just Pushing through them and finding moments to have fun along the way. It was so lovely meeting two of my @dancingonice castmates @libertypoolex & @sallydynevor PS. I also met @jaynetorvill_official @torvillanddeanofficial!!!!!!”

A post shared by Kimberly Wyatt (@kimberlywyatt) A photo posted by on

Coronation Street legend Sally, who plays Sally Webster in the soap wrote in the caption of her pictures: "The journey has begun. Got to meet our hero’s #torvillanddean with the gorgeous Bond girls @kimberlywyatt @libertypoolex"

A post shared by Sally Dynevor (@sallydynevor) A photo posted by on

The three stars will be joining the announced line-up of Happy Mondays star Bez, Paralympian Stef Reid, rugby star Ben Foden, singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne, singer Rachel Stevens, professional dancer Brendan Cole, BMX Olympic silver medallist Kye Whyte, TV Presenter Ria Hebden and The Vamps member Connor Ball.

It seems like everyone's completely starstruck at meeting figure skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, who will once again be on the judging panel for Dancing on Ice. They've gone down in history after winning gold at the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics.

Their routine made them the highest-scoring figure skaters of all time for a single programme, receiving twelve perfect 6.0s and six 5.9s from judges. So they know a thing or two about what makes the perfect routine!

A post shared by Kimberly Wyatt (@kimberlywyatt) A photo posted by on

This news comes after judge John Barrowman will be replaced in the new series. It is not yet known who will be replacing the actor on the panel but we will keep you updated as soon as we find out.

Dancing On Ice 2022 will air on ITV early next year.