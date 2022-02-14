'Dancing On Ice' fans want 'amazing' Kimberly Wyatt to win after jaw-dropping performance

Dancing On Ice 2022 viewers were stunned by one particular contestant’s performance during last night's episode (Sunday, Feb. 13) and are now desperate for her to win the show.

The Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt put on a phenomenal performance last night as she and her professional partner Mark Hanretty skated to Bad Guy by Billie Eilish.

For this week, the contestants got to do a routine inspired by one of their favorite things in life. On top of this, they had to also complete the judges' challenge where they had to do a circular step sequence with their partner unaided.

Kimberly chose true crime documentaries as the theme of her dance and her routine clearly impressed the judges as well as fans at home as she scored an impressive 36.5 points, making this her third week in a row to top the leader board.

Dancing On Ice fans were blown away by Kimberly’s performance and now want her to win the whole show…

Kimberly HAS to win. She is absolutely amazing, if I didn’t know who she was then I would have thought she was the professional #DancingOnIceFebruary 13, 2022 See more

Kimberly is amazing. I want her to win so badly. #DancingOnIceFebruary 13, 2022 See more

Kimberly to win #DancingOnIce 🤩February 13, 2022 See more

#Kimberly and Mark on #DancingOnIce is a joy to watch!Kimberly's musicality makes it exciting; her movement on ice...fearless!Just WOW!#DancingOnIceFebruary 13, 2022 See more

Omg, Kimberly was amazing!! Great interpretation of "Bad Guy". 😍#DancingOnIceFebruary 13, 2022 See more

Liberty Poole was the fourth celebrity to be eliminated from the show after she fell on the ice, with Regan Gascoigne and Bez also suffering stumbles during their routines.

Regan also scored 36.5 points, while Bez found himself at the bottom of the leader board with his beekeeping routine at 19.5 points.

In other Dancing On Ice news, Bez confessed that he felt “so awful” and “guilty” for remaining in the show and has apologized to his fellow contestants as better skaters have been voted off.

Bez admitted to The Sun: “I feel so awful for everyone, like Ben. He skated brilliantly and he was really strong, doing massive lifts on his first skate. I felt really bad. Then Ria went out and I felt really bad again. Then Rachel went and she’s so beautiful. I was like, ‘Aarrrgh!’

“We’ve got a group chat and I send my love and that in there. I just feel so awful. The judges having the final say is my only saving grace. That stops me completely crumbling about it.”

