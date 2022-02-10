'Dancing On Ice' star Bez feels 'so awful' for remaining in show

Dancing On Ice 2022 contestant Bez has revealed that he feels "guilty" and "so awful" that he’s still in the show and has apologized to his fellow contestants.

Bez told The Sun: “I feel so awful for everyone, like Ben. He skated brilliantly and he was really strong, doing massive lifts on his first skate. I felt really bad. Then Ria went out and I felt really bad again. Then Rachel went and she’s so beautiful. I was like, ‘Aarrrgh!’

“We’ve got a group chat and I send my love and that in there. I just feel so awful. The judges having the final say is my only saving grace. That stops me completely crumbling about it.”

Happy Mondays star Bez is the first contestant in history to wear a crash helmet during his performances and has suffered brutal injuries throughout the rehearsals, including hitting his head so hard on the ice that his safety helmet came off.

The show has also been hit with criticism, with Ben Foden’s wife slamming the show for being "pointless" and "unfair," and the general public were furious when TV Presenter Ria Hebden and S Club 7 singer Rachel Stevens were eliminated from the competition.

Bez is wracked with guilt as a result, saying: “I feel guilty, especially when you know the people who have been voted out are actually better than you.

Bez feels guilty for still being in the competition. (Image credit: ITV)

"Last week in the dress rehearsal I actually went through elimination. Now I know what it felt like to get eliminated."

Despite this, Bez is grateful for all the support he has received, and that he’s determined to be as good as the other skaters.

"The public have given me massive support, which I really appreciate. I’m determined to improve again this week and skate a little bit better, and the other skaters are my inspiration now. I want to try to get somewhere near their level."

Although, Bez did say that he’s no closer to removing his safety gear as he went "flying" across the rink while chatting to his co-star Kimberly Wyatt.

He said: "Yesterday I wasn’t actually even skating. I was stood at the side of the rink talking to Kimberly Wyatt and I went flying for six. I don’t even have to be skating now. I just stood at the barrier, so that was really embarrassing."

Dancing On Ice airs this Sunday on ITV and ITV Hub.