'Dancing On Ice' star Ben Foden’s wife slams show for 'unfair' elimination

Dancing On Ice 2022 contestant and rugby star Ben Foden was the first to be eliminated from the competition on Sunday Jan, 23 and his wife, Jackie Smith Foden, was not happy with the results, branding the show “unfair” and “pointless” in an Instagram story.

Jackie began the post with a heartfelt message full of praise to her husband, saying that: “So my thoughts on last night…(you all knew the rant was coming) I’m so so proud of you Benny, I couldn’t love you more. You are a beautiful person inside and out, I’m so proud of how far you pushed yourself, I know you put your heart and soul into the show

“I wish I got to see you develop even more and wish we could have seen how far you could have gotten in the skill of skating. But I’m so proud of you regardless, you did your best and you were awesome.”

Jackie then accused the show of being a “popularity competition” instead of a “skate competition,” saying that the “worst skater” remains in the show.

“As for the show, what’s the point of saying it’s a skate competition when it’s really just a popularity competition. Why divide the skaters into two weeks, groups of your choosing, and why not judge all their scores together after the two weeks. What's the point of getting a bunch of people together and then not judging them all together afterwards” the post read.

“And what’s the point of having a judging panel when it’s all down to a public vote. That’s not a skate competition, it’s a popularity competition. What’s the point of anyone doing this even really practicing and trying to learn, if you’re just going to be judged on your popularity?”

She continued: "It's a bit unfair, and we're a bit sad, the worst skater wasn't the first to go, I don't really see the point. Yes, it's how the show makes money but maybe leave the public vote for the save me skate offs or something? Otherwise it's just kind of pointless to even try."

Despite her disappointment, she reflected on how Regan Gascoigne’s incredible performance “blew her socks off” and that she was glad to see Ria Hebden remain in the competition.

She finished the post off with: “And I’m glad we get to go home to NYC sooner!! Had my fair share of England for a while, time to get back to the real world and get our lives back. Thanks for all the support and love!!”

