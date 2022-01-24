‘Dancing On Ice’ fans wowed by Regan’s ‘effortless’ performance

'Dancing On Ice' star Regan Gascoigne impressed with his first routine!

Dancing On Ice 2022 viewers were amazed by Regan Gascoigne’s stunning skating performance last night (Sunday, Jan. 23).

The dancer and actor put his skills to the test on the ice and it certainly paid off as he topped the leader board, scoring a remarkable 33 points by the judges, and beating professional dancer Brendan Cole’s score last week.

As Regan glided across the ice to Too Good at Goodbyes by Sam Smith with his professional partner Karina Manta, fans took to social media to praise his incredible first performance, with one even saying they got goosebumps while watching.

OMG!! GOOSEBUMPS watching @regangascoigne on @dancingonice tonight!!! Just ASTONISHING!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #DancingOnIce #Regan ⛸🌟🌟🌟January 23, 2022 See more

Oh my, Regan was incredible #doi #dancingoniceJanuary 23, 2022 See more

Oh my God Regan and Karina that was an absolutely beautiful and incredible routine with an amazing score of 33 what?! Well done and it's a 9 from me! :) X 😊😀❤️💙💛💜💗🎉👏👍 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/9QKBG7BpHMJanuary 23, 2022 See more

Ok wow Regan was effortless!!!!! #dancingoniceJanuary 23, 2022 See more

Well done Regan what a fantastic young man. The dance you did was effortless.. #dancingoniceJanuary 23, 2022 See more

Talking with What To Watch, Regan revealed that he was hopeful his dance training would help during his Dancing On Ice stint, saying, "I hope so! I think posture, core strength and I being able to remember routines will definitely help. But when it comes to the skating I’ll have no idea what’s going on!"

However, he did admit that he’s rarely skated, commenting that: "Only when I was eight. I did two lessons because we lived near an ice rink, but then I stopped. But I’ll confess that I did book one lesson before my audition! I just thought, there’s no way I want to go into that audition without just preparing a little bit!"

His dance skills paid off on the ice. (Image credit: ITV)

Yesterday saw rugby star Ben Foden be the first contestant eliminated from the show after going against TV presenter Ria Hebden in the skate-off.

He scored a respectable 23 points for his performance, but this wasn’t enough to save him from being voted off the show.

Despite his short time on the show, Ben applauded his professional partner Robin Johnstone for all of the skating training.

“I really have enjoyed it, this woman is incredible and it’s the people who make this experience,” he praised.

Dancing on Ice airs this Sunday on ITV and ITV Hub.