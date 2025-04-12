Exclusive: KSI on Britain's Got Talent - 'Mums now know who I am!'

Britain’s Got Talent 2025 auditions have always made waves online - and few know more about becoming an internet sensation than the ITV1 show’s newest judge, KSI.

Launching his current YouTube channel in 2009 at the age of 16, KSI - real name Olajide Olayinka Williams ‘JJ’ Olatunji - dropped out of school to pursue a full-time career creating video content for the social media platform, where he has amassed over 44 million subscribers, largely among the 13-28-year-old ‘Gen Z’ crowd.

‘I was making around £1,500 a month from YouTube. I told my teacher and he was like: “Wow, why are you here!?”’ I thought: “Yeah, why am I here!?” So I left,’ says London-born KSI, 31, as he joins What to Watch for an exclusive chat.

Not content with just online stardom, KSI - which stands for Knowledge, Strength and Integrity - has also gained global recognition for being a boxer, rapper and entrepreneur. With so many strings to his bow, who better to sit on the BGT panel alongside Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli to hunt for the next big thing!?

As the auditions continue on ITV1 this week, KSI lifts the lid on talent, triumphs and, er, toe-wrestling…

You’re already an influencer, boxer, musician and entrepreneur - what appealed to you about becoming a BGT judge?

"I like the option of being able to do what I want, when I want. I feel it’s one of the reasons I’ve been so successful for so long. You never know what to expect from me; one minute I’m a BGT judge - the next I’m boxing and rapping at the same time, as a contestant! I like the freedom. Obviously it can be stressful because it’s a lot for one person, but I manage it."

Taking to the stage: Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, Bruno Tonioli and KSI with hosts Ant and Dec (Image credit: ITV1)

How did working on camera as a YouTuber help prepare you for being a BGT judge?

"The main thing YouTube has helped me with is being comfortable within myself. I haven’t been afraid to try stuff, constantly jumping out of my comfort zone to the point where nothing really fazes me anymore. The nerves have gone and I can simply enjoy myself."

What’s it been like on the BGT panel alongside Simon, Alesha, Amanda and Bruno - what advice have they given you?

"They have all been so nice and easy to talk to. Best advice was to not be a people pleaser and to say what you truly believe in. I really just immersed myself into the BGT world and loved every bit."

Do you think BGT has brought you a new fan base - have you had many DMs [direct messages] from your followers about BGT?

"Oh, 1000% - mums now know who I am! I’ve definitely had DMs from more mature people compared to what I’m normally used to. I’m just glad the reaction has been mostly positive."

Already an internet sensation, KSI is now a household name as BGT judge. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

What have been your highlights from the BGT auditions?

"There’s a point in the series where I end up on stage and I’m really not enjoying myself - that will definitely be a highlight. Also, I don’t know if they’re going to put this in the edit but toe wrestling was another thing that was… interesting, ha ha! And, of course, my Golden Buzzer act, singer Stacey Leadbeatter, has been one of my biggest highlights."

Tell us more about what prompted you to press the Golden Buzzer for Stacey…

"I didn’t expect that voice to come from her. I loved her story, the fact she works in a supermarket selling chickens and then nervously comes up on stage and brings the house down. She truly blew me away - I just had to press the Golden Buzzer."

Supermarket worker Stacey Leadbeatter wins KSI's Golden Buzzer! | Auditions | BGT 2025 - YouTube Watch On

You’ve joined several acts on stage at the auditions, why did you want to get involved with them? And was there a new talent you thought you might be good at yourself?

"I’m a free spirit! I like to get involved as much as I can if I’m allowed. I just think it’s fun to try stuff. And, yeah, toe wrestling, ha ha!"

Of past BGT finalists, singers Calum Scott and Susan Boyle are among those whose auditions went ‘viral’ online, watched 398 million and 292 million times, respectively. Why is it more important than ever for BGT acts to go ‘viral’?

"Anything over one million streams/hits is viral to me. And maybe I’m biased but I feel like there have been more viral moments this season than in previous seasons. Viral moments are so important because it brings more eyes to BGT, adds to the hype of the show and ultimately brings more people wanting to watch more episodes. It’s human nature. If something is constantly creating viral moments, you’re gonna want to tune in eventually."

Which BGT acts would you say have created that 'viral' online moment this series?

"Well, Stacey has definitely gone viral [3.5 million views]. Binita Chetry, the eight-year-old dancer from India, is another example of a viral moment [2.7 million views], and eight-year-old magician, Teddy Magic, went viral, too [1.8 million views]. I could go on but moments like these definitely make a difference to BGT and the talent. My best tip to create a viral moment is do something that hasn’t been done before. Simple as that!"

KSI is WOWED by 8-year-old magician Teddy Magic! | Auditions | BGT 2025 - YouTube Watch On

If you were to audition for BGT, what would your act be and why?

"Boxing and rapping at the same time, ha ha! Because, why not?"

You’ve appeared on C4’s Gogglebox critiquing other TV shows - how would you judge yourself as a panellist on BGT?

"I’m quite critical of myself, so I think I’ve been all right. I’ve definitely brought a different energy to BGT, which has been good. There have been times where I think I’ve been too nice or let the crowd sway my decision - but I think I’ve been a good addition to the judges."

Finally, the online space can be a negative place - how important is it for you to be a positive role model for young people?

"Very important. There is so much negativity happening globally, so if I can be one of the people that brings a positive aura to the world, then I will do it. I will be the escape people need to help them forget about their problems for a moment. My main goal is to entertain - as long as I do that well, I’m happy."

Britain's Got Talent continues on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV1.