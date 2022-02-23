‘Dancing On Ice’ star Regan Gascoigne ‘battered and bruised' after suffering nasty injuries

'Dancing On Ice' star Regan Gascoigne has had some horrific injuries on the ice.

Dancing On Ice 2022 contestant Regan Gascoigne has been left “battered and bruised” after suffering some gruesome injuries during rehearsals, including popping his shoulder out and flying backwards onto the ice.

The 26-year-old dancer and son of Paul Gascoigne appeared on Lorraine today (Wednesday, Feb. 23) with his professional skating partner Karina Manta, where he spoke about his tricky upcoming routine for ‘Props Week.’

He revealed: “One tiny little movement can throw you. It sounds so stupid because it is so slippery, but it is so slippery to a point where you're like, you have no control but you genuinely don't. Even when you think you know what you're doing and you have the routine in your head.

“Like the other day when we were just on the practice rink, I went flying and landed on my back literally on something that I had been doing so easily, it just happens."

Lorraine went on to question: "You have to be absolutely focused all of the time. How is the little body? Is it bruised?”

"A little battered and bruised! Both of my knees have always got knee supports on, they're a bit swollen, and I popped my shoulder out," Regan confessed.

Regan is one of the favourites to win 'Dancing On Ice'. (Image credit: ITV)

Luckily, this hasn’t stopped Regan from practicing the difficult routine, as Karina chimed in with: "He keeps going, he doesn't want to stop for anything."

There have been many injuries suffered by the Dancing On Ice contestants over the last few weeks, with some even forced out of the competition.

Rachel Stevens and Kye Whyte were both unable to take part at different stages of the competition due to serious injuries. The harsh rehearsals have also had a number of casualties including Brendan Cole and Bez, who fell so hard on the ice that his helmet went flying off.

Dancing On Ice airs this Sunday at 6pm on ITV and ITV Hub — see our TV Guide for full listings.