Rachel Stevens forced out of 'Dancing On Ice' this Sunday due to injury

Former 'Strictly' finalist and S Club 7 singer Rachel Stevens has withdrawn from 'Dancing On Ice' until she recovers from her injury.

Rachel Stevens has been forced to withdraw from ITV's Dancing On Ice for the live show on Sunday 23 January due to a horrendous injury sustained during a practice session. Rachel fell on the ice during training and as a result has sustained a fracture to her wrist.

A spokesperson for Dancing On Ice has said: "Due to an injury sustained in training and on the expert advice from the Dancing On Ice medical professionals, Rachel Stevens will not skate in this Sunday's show. We look forward to her returning to the show next weekend."

Rachel's accident means that she and her pro partner Brendyn Hatfield will skate for the first time in the competition in Week 3 on Sunday 30 January, if of course her recovery goes well.

Former S Club 7 pop star Rachel has been put through her paces in practice by her skating partner Brendyn Hatfield.

"I skated when I was younger, but when I got back on the ice for the first time I was definitely wobbly!" Rachel told us at the start of the series. "I love the idea of getting fit and strong, but one of my weaknesses is that I’m a perfectionist, I don’t like getting things wrong."

But although she won't be attempting the dreaded headbanger any time, especially after her injury, Rachel admits that it’s one of the things that fills her with the most fear! "I don’t like things that are upside down, but you’ve got to go into this show with an open mind,’ she says. ‘I’m going to go for it and have fun!"

While the second week of Dancing On Ice will be without Rachel, you can see rugby star Ben Foden, Love Island’s Liberty Poole, dancer Regan Gascoigne (Paul Gascoigne’s son), Vamps bassist Connor Ball and Paralympian Stef Reid performing their first routines live in front of the judges Oti Mabuse, Ashley Banjo plus Torvill and Dean. All eyes will be on that rink to see who performs best...