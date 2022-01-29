Kye Whyte forced out of 'Dancing On Ice' due to 'unfortunate accident'

Kye Whyte has been injured so badly in training for Dancing On Ice he's been forced to miss this week's show. Kye has sustained a sprain to his knee and the Dancing on Ice medical professionals have advised he does not perform in this weekend’s show.



A spokesperson for Dancing On Ice has revealed: “During rehearsals for this Sunday’s show, Kye fell on the ice and sustained an injury and will therefore not perform in this weekend’s show.”

Kye Whyte is understandably gutted to be missing out on performing with his 'Dancing On Ice' pro partner Tippy Packard. “It’s an unfortunate accident," he says. "I’ve trained and worked hard with Tippy to perform this weekend. For me, as an athlete, I’m used to stuff like this happening where you get injured and can’t compete. I’m more sad for Tippy, she’s worked hard so not being able to skate is obviously upsetting. We both really wanted to do this number, it’s a cool performance and we put a lot of effort into it.

“I was so happy and excited for everyone when they skated last weekend. I was watching and couldn’t wait to skate this Sunday. I’ll be there cheering everyone on!”

'Dancing On Ice' star Kye Whyte is disappointed to miss a performance due to spraining his knee. (Image credit: ITV)

Kye made history at last year's Tokyo Olympics when he became Great Britain's first-ever BMX Olympic silver medalist. He was the ninth celebrity to be announced joining Dancing On Ice in 2022.

South Londoner Kye had started riding BMX at the age of three at Brixton BMX Club in Brockwell park. Later, alongside his brothers Daniel and Tre Whyte Tre he joined Peckham BMX Club as a youngster. The club was co-founded by his father Nigel and was also where Kye got his nickname the 'Prince of Peckham'.

Both Tre and Kye went on to become members of the Team GB cycling team. Kye suffered a crash shortly after first joining the British Cycling talent group, which led to him spending five days in an induced coma and unable to ride for a year. So Kye is no stranger to setbacks and this injury in Dancing On Ice will probably make him want to return stronger than ever.