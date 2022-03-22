When is the Dancing On Ice final on? And who's in it?

The Dancing On Ice 2022 final will be on our screens this weekend.

You'd be forgiven for wondering when the Dancing on Ice final is after all the schedule changes! The Dancing On Ice final will air on Sunday, March. 27 at 7pm on ITV where the celebrity contestants will take on the legendary Bolero and this year’s previous couples will also return to the ice. It will last for two hours.

Dancing On Ice 2022 has stunned the nation with spectacular performances, but now it’s time to discover which of the remaining three contestants will be crowned the winner in the grand final.

The Dancing On Ice 2022 competition has been far from uneventful over the past eight weeks, with celebrities suffering brutal injuries that forced some out of the competition as well as history-making events that happened on the ice.

There was also a shake-up of hosts as Phillip Schofield tested positive for COVID and was replaced by Stephen Mulhern, meanwhile Holly Willoughby also had COVID another week and Phillip had to go solo.

Not only that, but there was also a scheduling shake-up, as the Dancing On Ice final was cancelled on Sunday, March. 20, so that ITV could broadcast the live FA Cup.

Now, though it's finally here this Sunday... here's all you need to know...

Who is in the Dancing On Ice 2022 final?

The celebrities competing to be crowned the champion are:

Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer

(Image credit: ITV)

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro Brendan and his skating partner Vanessa have constantly been impressing the judges throughout the competition, scoring perfect 40s across the board over the weeks.

He also amazed the nation with his same-sex partnership routine with Brendyn Hatfield, a feat which was last done on the show in 2020, after Vanessa was unable to take part in the show due to testing positive for COVID.

Regan Gascoigne and Karina Manta

(Image credit: ITV)

Professional dancer Regan has been “battered and bruised” throughout the competition, but this hasn’t stopped him from putting on show-stopping performances alongside his pro partner Karina.

Regan wowed audiences with his first effortless performance and since then, has been constantly amazing the viewers and judges with his skating skills.

Kimberly Wyatt and Mark Hanretty

(Image credit: ITV)

Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly has put on some phenomenal performances, and some fans have been desperate for her to win the show after her themed dance routine with professional partner Mark.

She has also been constantly topping the leader board, making her tough competition for some, but will she remain undefeated in the final?

The Dancing On Ice final airs Sunday, March. 27 at 7pm on ITV. You can watch previous episodes on ITV Hub.