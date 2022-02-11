'Dancing On Ice' star Brendan Cole likes the 'spice' in his partner

Dancing On Ice 2022 contestant Brendan Cole has revealed how much he loves skating with his professional skating partner Vanessa Bauer, adding that he likes the "spice" in her.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro was ecstatic to be partnered with the 25-year-old pro skater at the start of the show, where he posted a video on his Instagram story saying: “And there she is, it’s Vanessa Bauer. I am so excited to be partnered with her. Very, very lucky. An incredible skater, I’ve loved watching her on the show over the years and I’m ecstatic. Watch this space, people.”

Talking to The Mirror, Brendan showered Vanessa with praise, as he explained: “Within my field, I’ve had a handful of partners who I’ve absolutely loved working with, they were inspiring to me as a dancer and I’ve loved the feeling of dancing with them — and I’m so very thankful Vanessa’s exactly the same.”

He then went on to compliment her phenomenal skating technique and exceptional talent.

"She’s got something very special on the ice. She’s a phenomenal skater, exceptionally talented. I’m very, very lucky to have been partnered with her," he said.

"There are a few elements to our personalities that just work. We love that feeling of, 'It’s not quite good enough until the day'. We have that same drive, the same work ethic. She’s got a little bit of spice in her, which I like.

“She gives me a look every now and then and I know I’m in trouble and just go, ‘Sorry!’ She has to put up with my ridiculous sense of humour and the crazy things I say and do on the ice. So I think that just works.”

Brendan has fallen victim to many injuries on the ice during training, including one where he ended up in A&E after smashing his head, as well as accidentally slicing Vanessa’s back with his blade.

Luckily, his injuries have not forced him out of skating in the competition, which unfortunately happened to S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens and BMX Olympian Kye Whyte over the last few weeks.

Dancing On Ice continues this Sunday on ITV and ITV Hub.