'Dancing on Ice' reveals line-up change after skater tests positive for Covid-19

Dancing on Ice 2022 has announced that professional skater Vanessa Bauer won't be performing alongside partner Brendan Cole this weekend, after testing positive for Covid-19.

A spokesperson for the ITV show said: "Unfortunately, Vanessa Bauer is unable to skate this weekend after testing positive for Covid-19. We look forward to Vanessa returning to the competition soon.

"Brendan Cole will still perform in this Sunday's show and will be partnered with professional skater Brendyn Hatfield."

Confirming the news, Brendyn said: "I'm thrilled that Brendan asked if I would skate with him this weekend — what an honor! Vanessa is a brilliant choreographer and I've loved watching her and Brendan skate each week.

"I'm looking forward to putting together an exciting routine for this Sunday's show which I'm hoping will impress both the judges and viewers!"

Brendan Cole has also spoken about the change, saying: "I am absolutely gutted that Vanessa is unable to skate this weekend. I know she would have put together another fantastic routine. However, and with Vanessa’s blessing I’ve been given an amazing opportunity to create something fantastic for Musicals Week with Brendyn. He's an exceptionally talented skater and I have no doubt we will be able to create something really special for the show! I can’t thank him enough for stepping in."

Brendyn was previously partnered with Rachel Stevens, who was the third celebrity to be eliminated from the competition. He'll now be stepping in to perform with Brendan, who's hoping to remain in the competition.

They'll be skating to Beggin' by Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons from Jersey Boys as part of Musicals Week, and Vanessa will return to the competition once her isolation period is over.

Dancing on Ice continues on ITV at 6pm on Sun Feb 20. Episodes are also available on-demand via ITV Hub.