‘Dancing On Ice’ fans applaud Stef as she makes history with terrifying headbanger move

'Dancing On Ice' contestant Stef Reid put on a history-making performance with her pro partner Andy Buchanan.

Dancing On Ice 2022 fans praised Paralympian Stef Reid for doing the first petrifying headbanger of the series during last night’s episode (Sunday, Feb. 27).

Not only is the headbanger one of the most dangerous moves to do on the ice, but Stef has managed to make history as she is the first prosthetic leg user to do the move on the show.

The stunt was particularly tricky for the pair as it usually involves the man holding the woman’s right leg and spinning her round with her head inches from the ice, but as the British athlete has a prosthetic leg they adapted the move and used her left leg instead.

“I really enjoyed it and I am really proud that we managed to do it,” Stef revealed after her performance.

To make the routine even more challenging, this week was Props Week, so the contestants had to incorporate a prop into their routine. Stef and her professional partner Andy Buchanan chose a clothes rail for their dance and skated to Material Girl by Madonna.

Their impressive routine, which also had a quick change included, scored them a whopping 36 points by the judges, leaving her joint third with pro dancer Regan Gascoigne on the leader board.

Fans at home couldn’t stop talking about her show-stopping attempt at the headbanger move and took to social media to share their amazement…

Ahhh Stef😭❤️ a headbanger on a prosthetic leg?? Sooo proud of her always #DancingOnIceFebruary 27, 2022 See more

Stef on #DancingOnIce is just awe inspiring, what a headbanger😳February 27, 2022 See more

Stef that was AMAZING!! I loved it and deffo worth a 9! I’d even give it 9.5! So good and that headbanger was 👌🏻 #dancingoniceFebruary 27, 2022 See more

Stef shouldve gotten at least one 10 just ror hat headbanger #DancingOnIceFebruary 27, 2022 See more

aww I adore Stef and Andy, their headbanger was sooo good too #DancingOnIceFebruary 27, 2022 See more

Unfortunately, we had to say goodbye to Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor this week after she appeared in the skate-off against BMX Olympian Kye Whyte.

After her elimination, Sally shared a touching post on her Instagram account thanking her professional partner Matt Evers, with the caption: “What an incredible journey I’ve had with my wonderful partner @themattevers you’ve lifted me up and spun me around and I’ve made a lifelong friend. @themattevers @dancingonice.”

