'Dancing On Ice' fans call for more same-sex couples on the show

Dancing On Ice 2022 viewers want more same-sex partnerships on the show after Brendan Cole and Brendyn Hatfield highly impressed the nation with their performance last night (Sunday, Feb. 20).

Brendan's pro skating partner Vanessa Bauer was unable to take part in this week’s show due to testing positive for COVID, so pro skater Brendyn stepped in as her replacement.

In 2020, Steps singer Ian 'H' Watkins made Dancing On Ice history when he took part in a same-sex partnership with professional Matt Evers and this is the first time since then a same-sex couple has taken to the ice.

For Musicals week, choreographer and West End royalty Arlene Phillips was welcomed as a guest judge to the panel, where she scored the pair the first 10 of the series for their skating routine to Beggin' from Jersey Boys.

Fans at home took to social media to applaud their amazing routine and are now keen to see more same-sex couples take part in the competition after this week’s success…

We deserve more same-sex couples on shows like Strictly and DOI, Brendan and Brendyn smashed it! 😍 #DancingOnIceFebruary 20, 2022 See more

Yes dancing on ice this is what we need to see same sex couple even if it's just for tonight #DancingOnIceFebruary 20, 2022 See more

LOVED THAT!! I really enjoyed H and Matt and was disappointed that they've had no same sex partnerships since. And Brendan and Brendyn just showed what same sex pairs can do!! I loved that!! I like Vanessa but I wish he'd stay with Brendyn. That was FANTASTIC!! 😍👏 #DancingOnIceFebruary 20, 2022 See more

looking Forward to Brenden and Brendyn's routine I've missed same sex dancing since strictly. #DancingOnIceFebruary 20, 2022 See more

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro and Brendyn earned a whopping 47 points and came second on the leader board, following Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt who came first for the fourth week running.

A post shared by Brendan Cole (@brendancoleinsta) A photo posted by on

Unfortunately, we had to say goodbye to Happy Mondays star Bez this week, who was eliminated after competing in the skate-off against Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor.

Bez was the first contestant in Dancing On Ice history to compete with a crash helmet on and entertained the nation with his hilarious performances, but he found himself apologizing to his fellow co-stars as he felt awful for remaining in the competition, despite being the worst skater.

In other Dancing On Ice news, viewers were wowed by Kimberly’s phenomenal performance last week and now want her to win the whole show. After topping the leader board four weeks in a row, she certainly has the potential to be crowned the winner.

Dancing On Ice airs this Sunday on ITV and ITV Hub.