'Dancing On Ice' fans want Stephen and Holly double act to be permanent

Dancing On Ice 2022 viewers called for Stephen Mulhern to become a permanent fixture on the show after filling in for host Phillip Schofield who is isolating with COVID.

Sunday's show was the first time Stephen and Holly Willoughby were back hosting together in 16 years, since presenting children’s TV show Holly & Stephen's Saturday Showdown between 2004 and 2006.

Stephen shared a photo of him and Holly on the Dancing On Ice stage on Instagram, with the caption: “Standing in for the incredible @schofe on @dancingonice tonight ❄️⛸ Back with my right hand woman @hollywilloughby for the first time in 16 years! See you tonight at 6pm on @itv and @wearestv1 #dancingonice.”

During the last night’s show, Holly opened the show with: “You may have heard Phil is isolating, so for the first time ever he won’t be here this week. I know he’s watching at home. We are sending you lots of love Phil. However, the lovely Stephen Mulhern has stepped in to save the day.”

Stephen then said to Holly: “Can you believe it’s actually been 16 years since we have worked together on kids TV?”

Phillip was eagerly watching from home, filming Holly’s welcome to Stephen on his TV and posting the footage on his Instagram stories with the caption: “Well this is an experience I never expected!! I’m loving watching with a G&T.” Followed by another snap with Phillip jokingly adding: “Not too much fun Mulhern…I know where you live.”

Fans loved Stephen and took to social media to praise his appearance on the show, demanding that he become a permanent feature…

Petition for Stephen Mulhern to co-present @dancingonice from now on! Thank you 🙌🏼🙌🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #DancingOnIceFebruary 6, 2022 See more

Stephen Mulhern needs to be “presenting” Dancing on Ice every week #DancingOnIce #stephenmulhernFebruary 6, 2022 See more

Loving the energy Stephen mulhern is injecting into the show. Great chemistry with him and Holly #dancingoniceFebruary 6, 2022 See more

First time in a long time I’ve sat down and watched #DancingOnIce completely. @StephenMulhern Stephen mulhern needs to stay @ITVFebruary 6, 2022 See more

#DancingOnIce happy to see everyone seems to love Stephen presenting with Holly. I have liked Stephen since day 1 back in the 90's him & Holy were always a fantastic team. It's about time they presented together again. You can clearly see just how good they are together!February 6, 2022 See more

In other Dancing On Ice news, we sadly had to say goodbye to S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens after an intense skate-off with BMX Olympian Kye Whyte. Meanwhile, The Vamps band member Connor Ball performed with blood dripping from his face after bursting stitches on his chin from an accident that happened backstage.

Connor explained what happened, saying: "I was a bit stressed about the spin, so I kept trying to perfect the spin and I slipped out and smacked my face on the ice."

Dancing on Ice airs this Sunday on ITV and ITV Hub.