Ex-EastEnders star Danielle Harold says she won't be 'dumb blonde' on I'm A Celeb

Former EastEnders star and confirmed I'm A Celebrity 2023 contestant Danielle Harold says the biggest misconception she wants to dispel in the jungle is any idea that she's going to be a "dumb blonde".

Danielle is joining actress & singer Jamie Lynn Spears, TV personality and Radio DJ Sam Thompson, This Morning host Josie Gibson, TV presenter Fred Sirieix, YouTuber Nella Rose, GB News host and ex-politician Nigel Farage, food critic Grace Dent, pop star and TV presenter Marvin Humes and Hollyoaks Icon Nick Pickard.

And the hugely popular star, who bowed out as tragic young mum Lola Pearce in May 2023 when her character sadly passed away from a brain tumour, is clear she's ready to win I'm A Celeb by getting stuck in.

"I am a little bit ditzy but I am definitely not the dumb blonde of, 'Oh look she won’t want to get involved or do that'. In fact, that is the opposite to me. I want to do the different challenges and I can’t wait to do the Deals on Wheels challenge!"

Danielle as tragic Lola (Image credit: BBC)

She adds that she’s hoping her old EastEnders castmates don’t vote for her to do all of the dreaded Bushtucker trials.

"They are going to love it when they find out I’m doing this. And I’m sure they won’t be able to wait for me to get back and take the mickey out of me! I am looking forward to getting stuck into the trials but at the same time, I hope they don’t vote for me to do all of them! There is always someone every year who people love to watch and I hope it isn’t me."

She also reveals she's a bit worried by the prospect of spiders… "I am not sure, however, how I will be with spiders or heights yet. I am ok when I go on an aeroplane but I have never walked out on anything with nothing underneath before! This is completely out of my comfort zone."

We think Danielle is likely to be among the favourites to win the show. How would she feel about winning the show after the incredible year she's already had?

"It would be amazing. It has been the weirdest year of my life but I am really looking forward to this now. It’s going to be so exciting."

I'm A Celebrity 2023 starts on Sunday, November 19 at 9 pm on ITV1.