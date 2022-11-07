I'm a Celebrity 2022 star suddenly quits after less than a day

One I'm a Celebrity 2022 campmate has allegedly been forced to exit the show due to health complaints, making their stay in the dreaded jungle a very short one.

Love Island star Olivia Attwood was reportedly rushed away from the Australian camp, with The Sun suggesting she was "forced to withdraw from the show on medical grounds".

According to a source: "Olivia was involved in a medical drama overnight. She really wants to go back into the camp but medics won't let her."

It's not yet known exactly why Olivia has exited the jungle and she has not publicly commented about it, but it is believed she is on her way home to the UK to be with her fiance Bradley Dack.

A representative also added to The Sun: "As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks.

"Unfortunately the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be a further investigation. She has been absolutely brilliant and she'll be very much missed on the show."

Despite not being on I'm a Celebrity 2022 for long, Olivia has already made an impact as she was one of the first to be voted as a Jungle VIP, but that doesn't actually mean what we're used to as in this case it stands for 'Very Isolated Person'.

This means they were forced to be marooned together on the island and would also have to undertake the first trial of the series before they could join their other campmates.

At the time, Olivia said: "I am equal parts flattered and unnerved the public voted for me to be a VIP... I'm guessing they know more of what that entails than I do."

Being Jungle VIPs wasn't quite as glamorous as they first thought. (Image credit: ITV)

Olivia was allowed to choose one other person to join her, and she picked Chris Moyles, where the two had a nice meal together before being abandoned on an island at their own mini-camp for the night.

However, with Olivia forced to leave, the upcoming wormy Bushtucker Trial will likely be the first and last trial we see her in as this segment has been pre-recorded.

ITV have not yet commented on Olivia's shock exit. Episodes of I'm a Celebrity are available on demand via ITV Hub.