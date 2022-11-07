I'm A Celebrity teases twisted wormy first Bushtucker Trial

ITV has shared a teaser of I'm A Celebrity 2022's first trial, HMS Drown Under, and it certainly looks like it will put the Jungle VIPs through their paces already.

After two years, I'm A Celebrity has returned to Australia to push a new set of celebrities to their limits as they leave their plush lives behind for three weeks in the jungle.

Last night, we learned that our Jungle VIPs (that's Very Isolated People) get to meet their campmates, they'll be taking on the first Trial of the series. We've now got a first look at Chris Moyles, Boy George, Olivia Attwood, and Scarlette Douglas in action in HMS Drown Under.

In the clip, Ant and Dec instruct Olivia and Scarlette to turn some taps by sticking their hands through holes in a wall into a chamber filled with water and what looks like worms to get the challenge underway. Going off what we've seen in this video, Scarlette's going to be a great motivator for the challenges that lie ahead.

Meanwhile, Chris Moyles and Boy George are lying in some tiny chambers, which begin to fill with water. Boy George seems relatively unfazed as the water rushes in; Chris Moyles is clearly not enjoying himself, though, as he's already complaining that the water's too cold!

You can watch the full teaser below:

If you missed the first episode, we were introduced to our first batch of new celebs last night. Our Jungle VIPs got to enjoy a few final luxuries, but before long, everyone was quickly thrown in at the deep end. The non-VIP celebs were split into two groups and sent off to make their way into the newly-revamped camp, with each group facing its first challenge en route.

As a trade-off for their final fancy meal, the four VIPs didn't get to join the main gang straightaway. Instead, they were abandoned on an island at their own mini-camp for the night. Before joining everyone else, they'd face the first proper Bushtucker Trial.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2022 continues every night at 9 pm on ITV. For more info on all the latest shows to enjoy, check out our TV Guide.