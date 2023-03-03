Heat: release date, plot, cast, trailer and all we know about Danny Dyer's new drama

Danny Dyer has swapped Walford for Australia as he stars in Heat, a Channel 5 drama set in the Australian bush.

Fresh from his departure from EastEnders, where he had played Mick Carter for nine years, Danny, currently hosting the quiz show Cheat on Netflix, will be playing the role of a British ex-pat, Steve Cameron, who emigrated to Australia with his best mate, Brad Fisher (played by Scottish actor Darren McMullen).

Since arriving Down Under as young men, the pair have built new lives for themselves, met their Australian wives and gone on to have children who are now teenagers.

The drama, which features three former Neighbours stars: Olympia Valance, Jane Allsop and Richie Morris, sees Steve and Brad's two families united at Brad’s stunning Grand Designs style new home that he’s had built in the heart of the bush.

However, secrets and lies emerge that rock the families to the core and a devastating bushfire takes hold in the vicinity. Here's everything we know about Danny Dyer's drama, Heat...

There is no release date confirmed yet but the drama is set to air towards the end of March 2023 on Channel 5.

Danny Dyer and the cast of Heat which is set in the Australian bush. (Image credit: Channel 5 )

Heat cast — who does Danny Dyer play and who else stars with him?

Danny plays husband and father-of-two, Steve Cameron who emigrated Down Under during his bachelor days but who is hiding some BIG secrets.

Steve is married to his Australian wife, Sarah, played by Pia Miranda (Wentworth Prison) and the couple have two children, Mia (Matia Marks) and son Tom, (Matteo Annetta).

Heat — what do we know about the plot?

Steve and Brad have been best friends since their bachelor days in the UK, both emigrating to Australia where they met their wives. For nearly 20 years, the men and their families have reunited for an annual summer holiday, this time at Brad’s recently built dream home for his wife Louise and son Kip in the Victorian highlands.

However, it quickly emerges that Steve is hiding some big secrets.

Steve's daughter Mia is convinced her dad has been having an affair but all is not as it seems and there are other family members who are hiding even bigger secrets!

As a searing bushfire ravages the surrounding land, the shocking truth starts to emerge and there are devastating consequences.

Secrets and lies start to emerge causing friction between the two families in Heat. (Image credit: Channel 5 )

Which former Neighbours stars are in Heat and who do they play?

Former Neighbours star Richie Morris, (best known for playing Ramsay Street’s Levi Canning), stars as Mia’s boyfriend Jet Calloway who her dad, Steve (Danny Dyer), is definitely NOT a fan of.

Other Neighbours alumni are Olympia Valance (who played Paige Smith from 2014-2022) and who stars in Heat as Sergeant Angelos and Jane Allsop (who has starred in Neighbours as various different characters over the years, most recently Lisa Rowsthorn). Jane plays Brad’s Australian wife, Louse, in Heat.

What does Danny Dyer say about his role in Heat?

Speaking on BBC One's The One Show about Heat, Danny said, "Well I left EastEnders – it was a very emotional thing for me — and I signed up for this other job. So, I literally left, packed a bag and flew to Australia. The reason I did it — it was a really good script and everything, but I wanted to work in the sunshine. And I got to Melbourne and it rained every single day, and there were a lot of hailstones."

He continued, “It's a really good piece of work, I'm really proud. It's really clever, really good — all Australian crew, Australian actors, so I've got an Australian wife. They did ask me to be Australian but I said, 'Let's just calm down a little bit, let's not get carried away!’”

Is there a trailer for Heat?

Yes, and as you can see from the first look clip below there is plenty of drama to come as Danny's character finds himself in a terrifying situation...