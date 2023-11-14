The Masked Singer: I'm a Celebrity special 2023 — release date, costumes and everything we know

The Masked Singer: I'm a Celebrity Special 2023 is a one-off show that celebrates two iconic ITV programs, featuring brand-new costumes and guests. And if The Masked Singer: I'm a Celebrity Special 2022 is anything to go by, we are in for a treat!

With I'm a Celebrity 2023 starting this weekend, this is the perfect way for fans to get excited about our annual trip to the jungle where we will see a new group of famous faces competing to join the I'm a Celebrity winners list.

Teasing the show, a press release said: "In celebration of the iconic reality series, our celebrities may not be facing a Bushtucker Trial, but instead will compete whilst dressed head to toe in extravagant and utterly bonkers outfits, as the panel and viewers at home attempt to guess who is hiding behind the mask.

"Before the famous cast can scream, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, the panel will attempt to guess who could be masquerading in costumes which include a huntsman, wombat, dunny, and bearded dragon."

Here's everything we know so far about the special...

The Masked Singer: I'm a Celebrity special 2023 airs on Sunday, November 19 at 7:30 pm on ITV1 and ITVX - just before the new series of I'm a Celebrity 2023 starts.

The episode will also be available on demand via ITVX for those unable to watch when it airs.

The Masked Singer: I'm a Celebrity special 2023 costumes

To celebrate I'm a Celebrity 2023, there are four new costumes all themed around Australia. And with it, there are four hidden celebrities ready to show off their vocal prowess and hope to impress the panel.

But which costumes will be on display this time? Here's some information and a quick look at each one...

Wombat

Wombat will be hoping to win the judges praise. (Image credit: ITV)

Wombats are native to Australia and the perfect cuddly critter to take to the stage in the upcoming special.

We don't have many clues so far, only: "Like a WOM-BAT out of hell they’ll be gone when the morning comes."

Huntsman

This spider costume is enough to scare anyone! (Image credit: ITV)

Huntsman spiders are one of the creepiest animals in Australia, so this costume is set to be the scariest creature on the stage. But does the hidden celebrity have anything to do with these notorious arachnids?



The only clue we have so far is"I SPI-DER our next character it’s HUNTSMAN". So not much to go off...

Bearded Dragon

Who could be hiding inside the Bearded Dragon costume? (Image credit: ITV)

Another Aussie native is the bearded dragon who will be joining the Huntsman Spider and the Wombat on the Masked Singer stage, so we've got quite the eclectic mix of wildlife!

Again, no major clues just yet, only: "Ready for a night on the REP-TILES it’s BEARDED DRAGON!"

Dunny

Could this be the best costume ever seen on Masked Singer?! (Image credit: ITV)

It's not Masked Singer without some more "silly" costumes. In the past we've had Sausage and Rubbish, now we've got some Australian slang in the form of Dunny, which is a toilet! In this case, Dunny is an outhouse, in keeping with the wilderness theme of the jungle.

Dunny's only clue is: "It's all cisterns go it's DUNNY."

The Masked Singer: I'm a Celebrity special hosts

The Masked Singer UK judging panel. (Image credit: ITV)

Once again, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan are on hosting duties with former jungle campmate and regular host, Joel Dommett, also returning.

Is there a trailer?

No, we don't have a trailer for the special just yet, but we will add it to this guide as soon as one is released.