Joel Dommett teases 'exciting' plans for more Masked Singer UK specials
Masked Singer UK fans are in for a treat!
The Masked Singer UK host Joel Dommett has let slip that there are "some very exciting specials in the works" to spin off from the much-loved show.
Whilst The Masked Singer UK season 5 is still a while away — it's due to return to ITV1 in January next year — host Joel Dommett has teased that the team has been dreaming up more spin-off specials after the success of The Masked Singer: I'm A Celebrity special, which aired just before I'm A Celebrity 2022.
That one-off special saw four ex-I'm A Celebrity stars take to the stage in jungle-themed costumes, with Vernon Kay winning the series after being unmasked as Koala. By the sounds of things, there might be some more specials in the works!
Whilst speaking to RadioTimes.com, Dommett said: "We may or may not have some very exciting specials in the works. It feels like it really worked last year, people really liked the I'm A Celeb special and it felt like a really lovely introduction to the entire series.
"It was also just really lovely because those one-off specials, it has everything in the show — because you get that gratification immediately, you find out in that one show who everybody is. It worked really well, and so, yeah, hopefully we've got some specials planned this year — but I won't tell you what they are or whether they're happening... wink, wink", he teased.
Dommett went on to share just a couple of ideas he had that he thought would make for good Masked Singer UK one-off specials, including Loose Women, Coronation Street, and even a Strictly Come Dancing spin-off!
This news comes after The Masked Singer narrowly lost out on a win at the National Television Awards 2023 at the start of September. The show was nominated for The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Awards, but the Channel 4 favourite, Gogglebox, walked away with the win on the night.
The Masked Singer UK is set to return to ITV1 in 2024, and you can stream past episodes of the show on ITVX.
If you're looking for something to watch in the meantime, don't forget to check out our picks for the best ITV dramas you should be streaming right now.
Martin is a Staff Writer with WhatToWatch.com, where he produces a variety of articles focused on the latest and greatest films and TV shows.
Some of his favorite shows are What We Do In The Shadows, Bridgerton, Gangs of London, The Witcher, Doctor Who, and Ghosts. When he’s not watching TV or at the movies, Martin’s probably still in front of a screen playing the latest video games, reading, or watching the NFL.