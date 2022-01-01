Who is Bagpipes in ‘The Masked Singer’ UK?
Could a Scottish star be Bagpipes in 'The Masked Singer' UK?
With The Masked Singer UK season 3 on our screens once again, it’s time to use our expertise to guess who could be hiding underneath each of the bonkers costumes.
Bringing some Scottish culture to the show, Bagpipes is part of the 12 announced costumes. But who could be hiding underneath their best tartan and preparing to blow everyone away with their music skills?
Who is Bagpipes in 'The Masked Singer' UK? Verbal clues...
The only verbal clue we’ve been given for Bagpipes is: “Bagpipes - the pride of Scotland will be hoping to hit the high notes.”
Of course bagpipes are a huge part of Scottish culture, so could a Scottish star be hiding beneath the tartan? Looking at the clue of “the pride of Scotland” there’s many Scottish celebrities who could live up to that name.
But, if we take a guess from the verbal clue of “hoping to hit the high notes,” could Scottish opera singer Susan Boyle, who shot to fame after coming second in Britain's Got Talent in 2009, be reaching the high notes as Bagpipes?
Although it seems unlikely, could global music sensation Lewis Capaldi be hitting the stage as Bagpipes? If it was him, we’re sure that he would be guessed straight away.
Who is Bagpipes in 'The Masked Singer' UK? Costume clues...
Due to the costume just being bagpipes, we can take a guess that Bagpipes could be a Scottish celebrity.
Could famous Scottish actors and former Doctor Who stars David Tennant and Peter Capaldi be set to storm the stage?
Scottish actresses Rose Leslie and Kelly Macdonald have both been flourishing in the TV crime genres, with Rose starring in Vigil and Kelly in Line of Duty. But could their singing skills be as good as their acting skills?
These famous stars definitely emulate Scottish pride, but could our guesses be wrong and be someone entirely different?
