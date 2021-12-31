Who will be barking a few tunes as Poodle in 'The Masked Singer' UK?

Putting on an utterly fur-bulous show in The Masked Singer UK season 3 is Poodle! Will they be able to howl a good tune?

Poodle has obviously had a bit of a pampering session in preparation for their appearance as their colours and patterns are shining as brightly as ever! But, let’s take a look at our guesses on who this fluffy companion could be…

Who is Poodle in ‘The Masked Singer’ UK? Verbal clues…

The clue for Poodle is: “Poodle promises to deliver paw-some performances.”

Comedian and entertainer Paul O’Grady is known for his strong passion for dogs and animals, especially since he has presented Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs, Paul O’Grady for the Love of Dogs: What Happened Next, and Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs - India. He also owns three rescue dogs of his own, and as well as being a TV presenter and comedian, he’s an avid performer. He shot to fame after performing as his comedic drag queen character Lily Savage, so he’s no stranger to the stage — and we wouldn’t be surprised if he was eager to show off his talent in the form of a poodle!

Who is Poodle in ‘The Masked Singer’ UK? Costume clues…

We’re sure the person inside the costume is as bright as the outfit itself! Of course, the costume doesn’t give much away but we’ve made a few guesses as to who could be this pooch.

Broadcaster and presenter Clare Balding is an avid dog lover and has demonstrated her affection for the animals throughout her career in many ways, such as hosting the international dog show Crufts for 12 years, launching a podcast named Dogcast to celebrate the UK’s love of dogs and even released a children’s book called The Girl Who Thought She Was a Dog for World Book Day in 2018. Sadly, she lost her beloved dog Archie last year and was left heartbroken by the news.

Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page, who played Stacey in the show, could also be up for disguising herself as this playful canine. She has dived into many dog and pet-related projects recently, including voicing a puppy in an animation for the charity Guide Dogs and hosting The Pet Show alongside Dermot O’Leary.

