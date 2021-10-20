'The Pet Show' on ITV - release date, trailer and everything you need to know

We Brits love animals and The Pet Show on ITV will celebrate the nation's obsession with our furry friends in a brand new family entertainment series.

Every week, hosts Dermot O’Leary and Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page will be meeting animals who have displayed incredible acts of heroism, those with awe inspiring talents and even some celebrity pets.

As well as insights, anecdotes and advice from the nation’s top animal experts, the show will also feature heart warming human interest stories, entertaining competition strands and informative reports. Here's everything we know so far...

When is 'The Pet Show' on ITV?

The series is scheduled to hit our screens this autumn, but when ITV confirm an official broadcast date, we'll let you know.

What will 'The Pet Show' be about?

A statement from ITV gives us a few cues as to what to expect...

"Every week, Dermot and the team will also be joined by a special guest celebrity and their treasured pet dog, as they reflect on their unique relationship. At the end of the show, the celebrity and their pet will then participate in a ‘Best in Show’ competition, an agility course that puts their beloved pet's skills and charm to the test and will hopefully earn them the top spot on the celeb pooch leaderboard. Let the celebrity competition commence!

"Other items on the agenda for Dermot, Joanna and the team include the weekly Pet of the Year competition, shining a light on the animals that have achieved incredible feats, reviews of the latest pet gadgets, a showcase of the UK’s most talented pets, and the very special Pet Show clinic where members of the public can bring their animals for information and advice from our resident experts."

It sounds like the dream job for Joanna, who's Instagram feed is full of cute and cuddly dogs, as you can see here...

What do the hosts have to say about 'The Pet Show'?

Dermot O'Leary says... “I'm really excited about hosting The Pet Show with the inimitable Joanna. I'm a proud cat Dad / servant / skivvy, but I'm not tribal. I love all our furry and feathery friends. So, if you're one of those people who spend far too much time online watching rescued dogs finding happy new families, or kittens saving old ladies from burning buildings, then this is the show for you.”

"I'm a lover of all animals and can not wait to meet many of them whilst filming this series," adds Joanna. "I also get to work with the brilliant Dermot O'Leary, I'm just so excited to be a part of this show."

What else do we know about 'The Pet Show'?

The series sees will Dermot and Joanna joined by a presenting team that includes wildlife film maker Patrick Aryee, who started his career working behind the scenes on wildlife shows hosted by Sir David Attenborough, such as Frozen Planet and Madagascar.

In the years since he has presented BBC series Super Senses: The Secret Power of Animals and Ingenious Animals, while also becoming a guest presenter on Springwatch and regular contributor to The One Show. Last year he also became the face of Sky Nature, a new channel dedicated to programmes about the natural world.

Is there a trailer for 'The Pet Show'?

Not yet, but we'll be sure to post it here as soon as one lands!