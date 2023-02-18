The Masked Singer UK fans 'crying' over emotional final

The Masked Singer UK fans are used to being surprised, amused and entertained by the hilarious show.

But in tonight's glittering final episode, they were moved to tears by one of the emotional song choices!

Tonight's episode of The Masked Singer UK was surprisingly emotional! (Image credit: ITV)

Each of the three finalists - Fawn, Rhino and Phoenix - sang a solo as the show began, with guest Lee Mack joining the regular judges.

And then each of the characters was joined by a contestant from previous competitions to sing a duet.

Rhino sang Beneath Your Beautiful, originally by Labrinth, with Harlequin - AKA Gabrielle.

While Phoenix joined Fox, otherwise known as Denise Van Outen, to sing Elton John and Kiki Dee's classic Don't Go Breaking My Heart.

Fawn's duet was pronounced "beautiful" (Image credit: ITV)

But it was Fawn who had the viewers welling up!

She was joined on stage by Traffic Cone - played by singing legend Aled Jones - to sing When She Loved Me, a sweet song from the film Toy Story 2.

And much to their surprise, the fans were in tears at the emotional song!

One viewer said: "Who'd've thought that a fawn singing with a traffic cone could be so moving?"

While another simply asked "why would you make me cry?"

Who'd've thought that a fawn singing with a traffic cone could be so moving? #maskedsingerukFebruary 18, 2023 See more

Why would you make me cry over a Fawn and Traffic Cone singing When She Loved Me? 😢😢😢 #maskedsingerukFebruary 18, 2023 See more

And some fans were just bewildered by what they were watching! One viewer said in confusion, that he'd turned on the telly to see a "traffic cone singing the sad song from Toy Story 2".

Turned the #MaskedSingerUK on and there’s traffic cone singing the sad song from Toy Story 2 pic.twitter.com/eRleyxfT3pFebruary 18, 2023 See more

But everyone agreed the song was "beautiful".

Not Jessie’s song 😭 I’m not emotionally ready for it #maskedsingeruk #fawnFebruary 18, 2023 See more

Fawn and traffic cone duet beautiful #maskedsingerukFebruary 18, 2023 See more

Omg that was beautiful 🥰 #maskedsingerukFebruary 18, 2023 See more

Fawn was unmasked first during the episode with Phoenix and Rhino going through to the last stage.

She was revealed to be Natalie Appleton from 90s girl band All Saints.

Natalie said she'd had a brilliant time fooling the judges!

For more information about what's on next Saturday night, see our TV Guide.