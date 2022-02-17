'The Masked Singer' UK winner Natalie Imbruglia hints at 'Neighbours' return

Former Neighbours star and The Masked Singer UK 2022 winner Natalie Imbruglia has spoken about a possible return to the Australian soap.

Now a singer, Natalie shot to fame after playing builder’s apprentice Beth Brennan in Neighbours from 1992 to 1994 and after the recent news that the soap could be axed after 36 years, she is one of the many stars wanting the show to be saved.

The multi-award-winning artist recently won this year’s series of The Masked Singer UK as Panda, and had the judges stunned by the reveal. Since her win, Natalie has spoken out on the possibility of returning to Neighbours.

Natalie was crowned the winner of this year's 'The Masked Singer' UK. (Image credit: ITV)

She revealed to The Mirror: “I'd consider it, yeah. I would consider going back, I think it would be lovely to walk through those doors. I mean, I probably won't recognise anyone - not even my [on screen] son."

The popstar is referring to her on-screen son Ned Willis (Ben Hall), who is the son of Beth and her long-time partner Brad Willis (played then by Scott Michaelson), who she divorced in 1993 after finding out about his affair. Her son, Ned, still remains in the show today.

Neighbours has launched the careers of some of the most famous names in TV, film, and music, including Kylie Minogue, Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe, Jason Donovan, Margot Robbie, and Guy Pearce.

Natalie was devastated to hear the announcement that Channel 5 would be axing the show from its schedule, commenting: "All of us love Neighbours. We've grown up with Neighbours and I think it's just it should go on forever.

She also spoke to Heart FM with hosts Kelly Brook and JK, about the future of her son in the show, saying: "Well, there's a character on the show who's my son! I mean, I think it’d be devastating. What's going to happen to my son?"

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.

You can catch up on every episode of The Masked Singer UK season 3 on ITV Hub.