'The Masked Singer' fans are all saying the same thing after Natalie Imbruglia wins as Panda

Natalie has been crowned the winner of' The Masked Singer' 2022.

The Masked Singer UK fans were thrilled to see the final three celebrities unmasked in last night's final - with Natalie Imbruglia joining The Masked Singer UK winners after being revealed as Panda.

Westlife star Mark Feehily came in third as Robobunny while singing sensation Charlotte Church came second as Mushroom... and with such strong singers on the show even host Joel Dommett admitted the final was a tight one.

But as fans recover from the excitement of seeing the final three celebrities unmasked, they are all saying that former Neighbours star Natalie Imbruglia being crowned winner is another reason why the Australian soap should be saved.

Mark Feehily was brilliant as Robobunny. (Image credit: ITV)

The news that Channel 5 has cut its funding for Neighbours was announced last weekend, leaving fans reeling at the reality that the soap will now only air until the summer unless another production company comes forward to save the day.

But with such huge names like Natalie, along with Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe, Margot Robbie, and Guy Pearce all launching their careers on the soap, could Panda's win be a handy reminder to everyone why the show should be saved?

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts...

Well I think #TheMaskedSinger has just proven why #neighbours needs to be saved

A #Neighbours star winning #MaskedSingerUk !!! Amazing. Another example of how the show has had an impact! Love you @natimbruglia Beth Brennan forever #SaveNeighbours #TheMaskedSinger

Considering that @channel5_tv is dropping neighbours, poignant that Natalie Imbruglia won #TheMaskedSinger tonight ❤️🥰❤️ #Neighbours #SaveNeighbours

Another star who started their career in Neighbours....to you she may be Natalie Imbruglia singer of Torn, to Neighbours fans she will always be Beth Brennan, Brad Willis's 1st wife and mum to Ned Willis #SaveNeighbours

Can 🐼 save neighbours? #TheMaskedSinger

Last night's The Masked Singer saw some familiar faces returning to the show as they performed special duets with the season 3 finalists.

Robin - AKA JLS star Aston Merrygold - took to the stage to sing with Mushroom, who Aston correctly guessed was Charlotte Church, while Queen Bee - season 1 winner Nicola Roberts - sang with Robobunny, who she also guessed was Westlife star Mark.

Meanwhile, Hedgehog also returned to the show, who fans will know is star Jason Manford, to sing a duet with last night's winner, Panda.

Charlotte Church was revealed as Mushroom. (Image credit: ITV)

Rita managed to guess Mark's identity as Robobunny, while three of the judges guessed Charlotte was hiding inside the Mushroom costume, no one guessed that Natalie was Panda... despite most of the nation guessing that it was the former Neighbours star in the fluffy suit.

There is also a treat for fans of the show as the next season of The Masked Dancer was teased at the end of the show. There was a very small clip with the words "the guessing game continues" - but which celebrities will have us guessing in the next series?

You can catch up on every episode of The Masked Singer season 3 on ITV Hub.