'The Masked Singer' winner Natalie Imbruglia is 'devastated' about 'Neighbours'

The Masked Singer season 3 winner Natalie Imbruglia has revealed her thoughts on Neighbours' axe, citing personal reasons for being "devastated".

Natalie once starred on the Australian soap as Beth Brennan and she says it's "really sad" that the show has been dropped by Channel 5 and is now at risk of ending permanently. She also said she backs fans' petition to keep the soap on our screens.

Speaking on Monday's Heart FM with hosts Kelly Brook and JK, she said: "Who wants life without Neighbours let's face it? I think at this point we just thought it was going to go on forever. People are petitioning, let's hope they pull it off!"

She went on to say: "Well, there's a character on the show who's my son! I mean, I think it’d be devastating. What's going to happen to my son?"

Natalie Imbruglia starred in Neighbours between 1992–1994, which saw her character Beth Brennan getting married and then divorced, and having a son named Ned.

Her character was the product of a broken home and was brought up in the countryside by her forceful mother, Bunny Lawson (Jan Huggett). As a result of this, Beth is considered immature and has old-fashioned values. Her relationship with Brad Willis (Scott Michaelson) was also a long-running storyline.

Thanks for having me this morning @thisisheartHad a lovely chat about all things Panda and touring with Kelly and JK 🐼💙🎤 pic.twitter.com/pKZt6FhTBOFebruary 14, 2022 See more

At the weekend Natalie was crowned winner of The Masked Singer season 3, after being unmasked as Panda. She joined Mushroom, revealed to be Charlotte Church, and Robobunny, revealed to be Mark Feehily, in the final of the ITV hit.

Many fans managed to guess her identity correctly, and they were all speaking about her Neighbours role on Twitter following her win as Panda.

One fan said: "Another star who started their career in Neighbours....to you she may be Natalie Imbruglia singer of Torn, to Neighbours fans she will always be Beth Brennan, Brad Willis's 1st wife and mum to Ned Willis #SaveNeighbours"

It seems fans are very keen to keep Neighbours on our screens, but will Natalie be able to help fans petition to save it from the axe? We'll have to wait and see...