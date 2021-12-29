Who is Lionfish in ‘The Masked Singer’ UK?
Who is Lionfish in ‘The Masked Singer’ UK? We can't wait to see who is hiding beneath the so-fish-ticated disguise!
Will the competition go swimmingly well for Lionfish on The Masked Singer UK season 3? This fish is armed with its venomous spines — but will they be able to protect themselves against the shoals of judges and viewers? We’ll have to find out!
Who is Lionfish in ‘The Masked Singer’ UK? Verbal clues…
As well as an outrageous costume, the only clue we have to go off for Lionfish is: “Hear them roar, it’s Lionfish.”
Of course Lionfish don’t roar, but they are venomous. Jeremy Wade has often encountered some of the world’s most dangerous fish on his hit series River Monsters, where he has come face-to-face with some of the most peculiar aquatic creatures across the globe. The biologist has also starred in other popular shows such as, Mysteries Of The Deep, Jeremy Wade’s Dark Waters and Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade. Could his expert wrangling skills be helpful in catching the hearts of the public as well as the fish in the deep water?
If we’re going with the fishing concept, famous comedians and lifelong friends Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse decided to go on a fishing adventure in their series Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing. They’re both entertainers, so it would be unsurprising to see one of them take to the stage and perform as Lionfish!
Who is Lionfish in ‘The Masked Singer’ UK? Costume clues…
As usual, the costume doesn’t give anything away, but one guess was made as to who could be swimming about as Lionfish was TV presenter and adventurer Simon Reeve.
Simon has made documentaries from all over the world, including, Mediterranean with Simon Reeve, Indian Ocean with Simon Reeve and Caribbean with Simon Reeve. In one particular episode of Caribbean with Simon Reeve, Simon dived the reefs searching for invading Lionfish in Barbados.
The new series of The Masked Singer returns to ITV on Saturday, Jan. 1 at 7.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings.
