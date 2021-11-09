'The Lakes with Simon Reeve': release date, where he goes and everything we know

The Lakes With Simon Reeve is a little different from Simon's usual TV adventures. Previously, Simon has journeyed across the world for his BBC2 travelogues, often visiting some of the planet’s most dangerous places, particularly when he took TV trips along the Tropic Of Capricorn, Tropic Of Cancer and The Equator. But following on from his recent trip around Cornwall, the presenter is once again staying closer to home for this latest three-part series, The Lakes with Simon Reeve.

However, Simon’s trip to Cumbria turns out to be almost as wild as some of his far-flung adventures, as he meets a couple who shoot (and eat) grey squirrels, gets blown up by stun grenades, and visits the most contaminated industrial site west of Chernobyl.

"The Lake District isn’t all chocolate-box villages and Beatrix Potter," says Simon Reeve, 49. "There’s loads to see and do beyond the normal touristy areas. One of my favourite moments was wild swimming in Buttermere lake. It was freezing, especially as the crew kept saying, 'Hang on Simon, swim along there again, we need another drone shot!'"

Simon later visits Europe’s second biggest wind farm and learns the art of river "rewiggling", a technique to reverse the historic straightening of rivers to reduce flooding. But he admits he can’t wait to travel further afield again.

"I’m hoping I’ll get back to South America because that’s where I was filming just before the pandemic," he says. "Travelling is part of my DNA. It’s not just a jolly, it’s part of what it is to be human."

Here's far more on The Lakes with Simon Reeve as he guides us through his new BBC2 series...

'The Lakes with Simon Reeve' sees Simon much closer to home than usual.. (Image credit: BBC)

The air date for The Lakes with Simon Reeve is Sunday Nov. 14 on BBC2 at 9pm. The episodes then run weekly and will be made available on BBCiPlayer shortly afterwards. There's no word yet on a worldwide or US release date, but we will update as soon as we hear.

'The Lakes with Simon Reeve' is a three-parter with plenty to enjoy. (Image credit: BBC)

A guide to 'The Lakes with Simon Reeve' episode one

In the first episode of The Lakes with Simon Reeve, Simon stays in England’s most remote youth hostel, visits a nuclear submarine, and meets upland farmers struggling to make a living, including 18-year-old Angus.

"He’s a young man who has been left with the astonishing responsibility of running a 1,500-acre farm after both his parents died within a year,’ says Simon. ‘You can’t help but have a lump in your throat."

Simon travels through the glorious Lake District National Park and the county of Cumbria. With its magnificent mountains, glacial valleys, and sixteen iconic lakes and meres, the Lake District is one of the great, natural wonders of our country. But huge changes are sweeping this ancient landscape. In this first of three programmes, Simon will meet some of the Cumbrian characters with different visions for the future of England’s biggest National Park. There’s the campaign group desperately trying to protect the remaining populations of that iconic Lake District creature — the elusive red squirrel — partly through controversially culling the competing greys.

At Wild Ennerdale, Simon will witness a project aimed at reclaiming part of the park from the traditional activities of sheep farming and forestry and replanting it with native woodland. But the move towards rewilding the Lake District is not popular with everyone. On the glorious high fells, Simon meets a traditional farmer who has spent his life breeding sheep and beautiful fell ponies and who now feels that this ancient way of life is on the point of extinction, amid moves to reduce the colossal impact of sheep grazing on the natural environment. 40,000 people live and work within the boundaries of the national park but rural communities are under huge pressure. Y

Young people are leaving traditional industries – a process not helped by the closure of Cumbria’s famous agricultural college. Simon also visits Barrow-in-Furness a once proud industrial town, where now only one of the famous ship yards remains, building Britain’s fleet of nuclear submarines. He visits a women’s community centre, where the pandemic and lockdowns have seen a spike in cases of reported domestic violence. But even within the most troubled parts of the town, the lure of the nearby Lake District is strong – and Simon joins a group of youngsters tasting the glories of Windemere for the first time.

In 'The Lakes with Simon Reeve' he meets local farmers including 18-year-old Angus left to run the family farm after his parents died. (Image credit: BBC)

Is there a trailer for 'The Lakes With Simon Reeve'?

The BBC is yet to release a trailer for The Lakes With Simon Reeve but we will update if one arrives.

More about TV explorer and author Simon Reeve

The Lakes with Simon Reeve is the latest in a long line of TV travelogues for Simon, most of which have run on BBC2 and have accompanying books. Among his many shows and series are Greece with Simon Reeve, Tropic of Cancer, Equator, Tropic of Capricorn, North America with Simon Reeve and Holidays in The Danger Zone: Places That Don't Exist.

As an author, Simon Reeve wrote about the Olympic terror of 1972 in his book One Day In September, which had been made into an acclaimed one-off documentary in 1999. Many of his TV travelogues also have accompanying books written by SImon.

