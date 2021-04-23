'Wonderful Wales With Michael Ball' — everything about his new Channel 5 travel show, which has plenty of singing!

Not many will know this but Michael Ball’s mum was born in the Rhondda valley, where his grandfather was a coal miner. That's why the world famous singer is more than delighted to head back to the country in his new four-part series Wonderful Wales with Michael Ball coming to Channel 5.

In the series, Michael Ball receives ‘a welcome in the hillsides as he explores the historical traditions and treasures of Wales, its cultural heritage and Celtic pride, the Welsh language plus the stunning landscapes and scenery of Wales.

With a dramatic backdrop of majestic mountains and vast valleys, Michael not only discovers his own Welsh ancestry, but meets the people of Wales along the way to hear some untold stories of a country that’s full of myth and legend. Michael will also be performing with a choir at the end of every episode with the stunning Welsh landscape as backdrop.

What Michael Ball has to reveal about his Wonderful Wales series...

Michael Ball says: “I’m so excited about returning to the ‘land of song’, the land of my Fathers…well, actually my Mothers! Some of my fondest memories growing up were spent in the mining village of Mountain Ash with my gran. Some of the best audiences I’ve ever performed in front of, and some of my most memorable nights out, have been in Wales.

"Wales is a country of staggering beauty, extraordinary history and proud, passionate people. I can’t wait to see my family again, make new friends, visit places I’ve never been to before and share with everyone the glory of Wonderful Wales.”

We know that Wonderful Wales with Michael Ball has been filmed already, but we're waiting to hear when the series starts. Hopefully, fingers crossed, it might be within the next six months.

Wonderful Wales With Michael Ball behind the scenes...

Welsh independent company Wildflame Productions has been commissioned to make Wonderful Wales with Michael Ball for Channel 5.

Llinos Griffin-Williams, Executive Producer, Factual & International Co-Productions at Wildflame, says: “Michael Ball is the perfect star with which to travel through the ‘Land of Song.’ As well as explore the origins of all the things he thinks he knows about Wales – from castles to coal mines, daffodils to dragons, the valleys to the top of Snowdon – Michael will be uncovering surprising secrets and hidden history.

“Thanks to our strong existing relationships, we have special access to a wealth of Welsh institutions, landmarks and heritage sites which are perfect for this series. We’re proud to be bringing together a diverse, all-Welsh production team for this series and are very excited to be working with Michael. Pairing high-profile talent with the right kind of storytelling is what Wildflame does best. We hope that this series will be just as popular globally as it promises to be in the UK.”