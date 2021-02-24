‘Bear Grylls Wild Adventure’ on ITV - release date, guests and everything you need to know

Bear Grylls on location for his previous project, Netflix's interactive movie 'Animals on the Loose: A You Vs. Wild Movie'.

ITV has just announced Bear Grylls Wild Adventure, a two-part miniseries they've commissioned that will follow survivalist Bear Grylls to some gruelling terrain in southern Britain. In both episodes, Bear will venture out into the wild with a British sporting icon to teach them all the essential skills necessary to survive.

Along the way, he’ll also have the chance to get to both guests. He’ll be chatting to them all about their lives, learning all about their achievements and their future aspirations whilst he takes them on his latest adrenaline-fuelled adventure.

Here's everything you need to know about Bear Grylls Wild Adventure...

When is Bear Grylls Wild Adventure on TV?

We don’t have an exact release date for Bear Grylls Wild Aventure just yet, but we do know that it will release in Spring later this year.

Where will Bear Grylls Wild Adventure take place?

Bear will be taking his two celebrity guests with him to explore the gruelling terrain of Dartmoor. While there, he’ll be pushing them to their mental and physical limits, teaching them a bunch of survival skills including how to rock climb, rappelling and abseiling.

They'll also be crossing some ice-cold rivers and will be gathering some classic wilderness survival food to sustain them throughout their journey in Dartmoor.

Which sporting legends appear in Grylls Wild Adventure?

In the first episode, Bear will be joined by World Rugby Hall of Famer Jonny Wilkinson. Wilkinson is a highly regarded former rugby union player. He won 91 caps for England and was an indispensable part of the England national team which went on to win the 2003 World Cup.

Wilkinson retired from rugby after the 2013/14 season and is now a sports pundit for ITV. He works on coverage of top-tier rugby like the Six Nations Championship and the Rugby World Cup. He called his time with Bear ‘an absolute privilege.’

Bear’s second guest will be former professional boxer Nicola Adams. She is most notable for becoming the first amateur female boxer to become an Olympic champion at the London 2012 Olympics. She went on to win gold a second time at Rio 2016.

Nicola retired with an undefeated record and holding the World Boxing Organization female flyweight title in 2019. She said her survival experience was ‘unlike anything I’ve done before.’