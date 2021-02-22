Jamie: Keep Cooking Family Favourites — start date, premise and everything you need to know

Jamie: Keep Cooking Family Favourites is returning to Channel 4 this week, where the celebrity chef will focus on wholesome family foods that are perfect for sharing with your loved ones.

But the hugely popular star will be putting his own twist on the classics, combining flavours to create something a little bit different. The series will see him trying to impress his harshest critics, his children, who definitely won't hold back if they don't like something!

The series will be a 10-parter, and follows a successful first season which saw the chef revamping classics such as making a spaghetti bolognese with pale ale, and transforming a roast chicken into a one-pot wonder. Here's what you need to know about the second season...

Jamie: Keep Cooking Family Favourites airs on Channel 4 on Monday February 22 at 8:30pm. Episodes will also be available on demand via All 4, alongside the first season.

What will we see in season 2 of Jamie: Keep Cooking Family Favourites?

Once again, the celebrity chef will take us through recipes that are simple, affordable and most importantly, delicious. He'll whip up quick and tasty dinners that are ideal for busy families, as well as reinventing classics once again. This series will see him reinventing the roast chicken by combining it with another classic, the margherita pizza. He'll also be inspired by his family's favourite takeaway to create a prawn-toast toastie. But will he get the seal of approval from his children?

Is there a trailer?

Channel 4 has released a preview of Jamie: Keep Cooking Family Favourites which sees his unique prawn-toast toastie recipe coming to life. According to the description, the posh sandwich is "packed with juicy prawns, fresh ginger and spring onion, coated in sesame seeds and toasted until perfectly golden."